Mid South race representatives Bobby Wintle and Sally Turner appeared before the Payne County Board of Commissioners Tuesday to ask them to allow camping for participants in the Mid South bicycle race scheduled for March 10-12 on the Payne County Courthouse Lawn. Wintle is a co-owner of District Bicycles and the organizer of the race while Turner is the event manager for the race.
The race is held annually in Stillwater on the first weekend of Oklahoma State University’s spring break. More than 2,300 participants – from seven countries and almost every state – are registered for the event.
“Our race was recognized as a top five race in the country by VeloNews,” Wintle said. “We are the most affordable of all of the top five races.”
The Mid-South’s 100-mile bicycle race will have a new course traveling north to Pawnee and the 50-mile course will go north to Glencoe.
The 12-mile ride will go southeast to 44th Street and Brush Creek Road to a spot known as Inspiration Point because of the view of Stillwater from that spot.
Registration is closed for most of the events.
Turner said participants could still sign up for the 12-mile ride and the 50k ultra-marathon run.
All Mid-South participants are expected to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.
The commissioners approved the request, allowing campers on the courthouse lawn on Friday and Saturday evenings. The campers must not use alcohol, drugs, or tobacco. No fires are allowed and firearms are prohibited.
Chairman Chris Reding said past campers followed the rules and didn't cause any problems. Volunteers wishing to help with the event may sign up at midsouthgravel.com.
