On Friday morning, the Stillwater Fire Department was dispatched to a reported car fire at N. Brushcreek Road and E. McElroy Road.
When arriving on the scene, an older model pickup truck was engulfed in flames. Firefighter Cade Kucko and Capt. Greg Connelly quickly extinguished the fire.
There were no injuries reported.
The National Fire Protection Association lists a few warning signs of a possible car fire and what to do if a vehicle catches on fire.
Know the danger signs
• Cracked or loose wiring or electrical problems, including a fuse that blows more than once
• Oil or fluid leaks
• Oil cap not on securely
• Rapid changes in fuel or fluid level or engine temperature
What can be done if a car catches on fire?
NFPA recommends if driving, get to a safe area to pull over. Stop the car, turn the engine off, and get all occupants out of the vehicle as quickly and safely as possible.
The next step is getting everyone at least 100 feet away from the vehicle and calling 911.
“Never return to a burning car for anything,” NFPA recommends.
How to prevent a car fire
• Have your car regularly serviced by a professionally trained mechanic. If you spot leaks, your car is not running correctly, get it checked. A well-maintained car is less likely to have a fire.
• If you must transport gasoline, transport only a small amount in a certified gas can that is sealed. Keep a window open for ventilation.
• Gas cans and propane cylinders should never be transported in the passenger compartment.
• Never park a car where flammables like grass are touching the catalytic converter.
• Drive safely to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.