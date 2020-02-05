The Super Bowl might have been last week, but the Super Bowl of film is this Sunday.

The 92nd Academy Awards start at 7 p.m. on ABC at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Here are my takes on the “Big Four” acting awards.

 

Best Supporting

Actress

• Kathy Bates – “Richard Jewell”

• Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

• Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

• Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

• Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

My take: Dern is the betting favorite with Bates as the long shot. I wasn’t impressed with Dern as a divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film, but I think she will win as she already won the Golden Globe. Personally, I want Pugh to win after a breakout year with films like “Fighting with my Family and “Midsommar.” 

 

Best Supporting

Actor

• Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

• Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

• Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

• Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

• Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

My take: Pitt is a huge favorite with Hopkins as the longshot. Pitt should win this one for his first acting Oscar.

 

Best Actress

• Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

• Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

• Saoirse Ronan– “Little Women”

• Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

• Renee Zellweger – “Judy”

My take: Erivo is the betting longshot with Zellweger as the favorite. Zellweger will win for her portrayal of Judy Garland.

 

Best Actor

• Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

• Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

• Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

• Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

• Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Popes”

My take: Phoenix might be the biggest favorite of the night with Pryce as the longshot. The Academy might do something different here and give it to Banderas, but I think Phoenix takes it home for his first Oscar.

Tags

Recommended for you