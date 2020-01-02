The Hon. Michael Kullling recently swore in five new CASA volunteers for Payne County.
These volunteers will be advocates for foster children in the juvenile dependency court system. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and has been active in Payne County since 1991.
CASA for Kids is a member of the National CASA Association, a network of more than 900 CASA programs serving children in 49 states and Washington, D.C.
The most recent volunteers include Brett Alexander, Courtney Callison, Catherane Helm, Toni Eller and Amanda Harrist. These dedicated individuals will work as officers of the court to ensure that the children’s needs are recognized and best interests are considered both in the courtroom and in the community.
The volunteers completed 30 hours of training where they learned about the law, the child protective system, family dynamics, monitoring and reporting on a case, and other necessary skills.
“We are excited to add these volunteers to our resources,” said Kristy Kitsman, director of CASA for Kids in Payne and Logan Counties. “More volunteers mean more children are served.”
Training session are offered several times a year.
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer and the rewards that come along with serving as the voice of a child, please contact Kristy Kitsman at 405-624-2242.
