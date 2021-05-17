Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.