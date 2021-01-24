Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early giving way to steady, occasionally heavy rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early giving way to steady, occasionally heavy rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.