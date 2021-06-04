Stillwater received approximately 1.1 inches of rain over the past seven-day period.
Payne County rare birds for this week include stubborn Cedar Waxwings, who tend to stay a little later each year due to ample food sources and later breeding seasons in the north.
Our migratory arrivals for the month of June should include Upland Sandpiper, Lesser and Greater Yellowlegs, and Cave Swallow, while the departure list includes Eared Grebe, American Golden-Plover, Ruddy Turnstone, Stilt, White-rumped, Pectoral, Semipalmated, and Spotted Sandpipers, Sanderling, Wilson’s Phalarope, Forster’s Tern, Swainson’s Hawk, Olive-sided, Alder, Willow, and Least Flycatchers, Swainson’s Thrush, Cedar Waxwing, and Pine Siskin. Don’t give up hope, as before we know it, our breeding birds will soon be returning, and we should get a few fall inland and some unusual suspects, all poor weather and first fall juveniles.
Last Thursday, Boomer Lake observed a few Blue-winged Teal touch down for the day.
On Friday the 28th, we visited with our first family. No young were apparent that chilly morning, as they were more interested in staying warm under a parent than seeing their little world. There was also a southbound flyover Great Blue Heron, outbound Least Flycatcher, a lone Barn Swallow with fewer Cliff Swallows, Cedar Waxwings trying to pick over as many mulberries as they could before they headed north to breed, and a lone Yellow Warbler. There are still plenty of our usual breeding birds that will keep us entertained with their young, like Baltimore and Orchard Orioles, Northern Cardinals, Warbling Vireos, Eastern and Western Kingbirds, and many others.
Our Neotropic Cormorant numbers have been increasing this year, Bell’s Vireo is still in situ, and Turkey Vultures and Mississippi Kites are adorning the skies. Purple Martins have clearly increased their numbers, and the Painted Bunting still entertains with its sheer beauty and classic call.
Chimney Swifts were found over last weekend, as well as outbound Spotted Sandpipers and the Alder Flycatcher. Scissor-tailed Flycatchers are doing well, as are the dreaded Brown-headed Cowbirds, Bell’s Vireo’s chief pests. Brown Thrashers are providing for young, as well as the Great Crested Flycatchers in appropriate snags, while the Carolina Chickadee searches for departing migrants to guide to food sources.
We have also been afforded opportunities to catch up with Wood Ducks in select private locations, as well as Black-and-white-Warbler, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, and Indigo Bunting in riparian locales, which also manages to sport the Prothonotary Warbler, and other appropriate kith and kin, like the sometimes more silent Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Yellow-throated and Red-eyed Vireo, Field Sparrow, and Northern Parula in more forested riparian outskirts.
Fortunately or not for some, it has been cooler this spring and considerably wetter, allowing for a more appropriate growing season with less heat burn.
Overall, it has been an interesting and productive year for birds, not quite as much time for many of us to spend birding as the year prior but still a good year.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
