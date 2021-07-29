When the rodeo comes to town Pawnee people say “its rodeo time; get ready to sweat” or “watch out for a gully washer” or “gather up our folding chairs for the parade”.
But when the 36th annual Pawnee Bill Memorial Rodeo (PBMR) comes to town in an Olympic year, the people have only one thing to say; “let the games begin”.
“Our fans have been through a lot in the past year and a half, and now that people are beginning to get out more, the Rodeo Committee is grateful that we can put on show that fans and families can enjoy in our own backyard so to speak,” stated Ronnie Jestes, longtime spokesperson for the Committee.
Produced again by 22 time IPRA Stock Contractor of the Year, Hampton Pro Rodeo, Springdale, Arkansas, the rodeo features 9 IPRA sanctioned events with a total of $13,500 added money and three local events with $1500 added money each, wild horse race, wild cow milking and ranch bronc
Returning to announce the rodeo to the seventh year is Monty Steuve, Perry Oklahoma, an announcer with multiple selections to the International Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City and to dozens of rodeos across the country.
Colten Ulmer makes a second appearance at the PBMR as rodeo clown and contract act, working nightly with his more than one trick pony, Rocky. Ulmer is a second generation rodeo clown. He father Mike appeared at the PBMR twice also.
Also appearing nightly are the Sweethearts of the Rodeo, an Oklahoma based precision horseback drill team, with riders ranging in age from 22 to 54. The Sweethearts have a featured role in the Grand Entry and opening flag ceremony in addition to the drill team performance. They use their performances to raise money for charities across the state like the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children.
Clothing, equipment and supply vendors, as well as numerous food and drink vendors are available throughout the rodeo, both outdoors around the arena and back indoors again in the Event Center, following a year in which the Center was closed due to Covid precautions.
Pre-rodeo activities begin nightly at 7:30pm with the introduction into the arena of the Little Britches contestants and the 36th rodeo honorees. This year the Committee selected a couple whose dedication to the rodeo and the events of rodeo week, particularly the Kids Rodeo, has been without match. Hope and Travis Roberts will be recognized nightly for their service to the rodeo, their church and their community.
Also featured nightly during pre-rodeo activities is the quilt presentation to several Pawnee area military veterans by the local Quilts of Valor organization. This activity has become a popular and important ceremony at the rodeo.
Immediately following the rodeo each night is a dance under the pavilion adjacent to the arena. Native Stone plays the dance on Thursday night and the J.D.Brower Band from Stillwater provides the music on Friday and Saturday nights.
On Saturday, July 31 at noon the traditional rodeo parade makes its way through downtown Pawnee from the Highway 18 and 64 intersection, west on Harrison Street to 7th Street. The parade, with the rodeo honorees as Grand Marshalls, features members of the Hampton Pro Rodeo Company, past rodeo honorees, Pawnee police, fire and ambulance personnel and equipment and Rodeo Committee volunteers. Anyone or any group interested in participating are welcome.
For more information about the Pawnee Bill Memorial Rodeo visit www.facebook.com/Pawnee Rodeo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.