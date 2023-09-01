A new feature at the Payne County Free Fair this year was the 4-H Market Place Booths – where 4-H students sell their own handmade products to customers.
Summer Leister, Payne County 4-H youth development educator, said the program isn’t new to Payne County, but it’s the first time to debut at the fair.
Products include baked goods, handmade soap – and even hay bales.
“They sell these items, and then in return, they are able to continue their 4-H projects,” Leister said. “They are able to keep marketing, learn to manage money … communicate with people.”
The 4-H Market Place Booths fallsunder the 4-H Youth Entrepreneurship project and is typically hosted at the 4-H Share-the-Fun Contest, a 4-H Talent Show. Students from 8-19 years of age sell their products during intermission at the contest.
Scheduling conflicts prompted Leister to move the 4-H Market Place Booths project to the week of the fair.
Each night of the fair, three members of the 4-H Youth Entrepreneurship project presented their products for sale. Leister said she maintained a sign-up sheet, and the list filled quickly.
Several students and their families have gone on to start their own businesses – and one of those is the Arnall siblings, who own Arnall Acres, a pet-keeping business.
Brayden, 13, and Audrey, 11, started the business in 2020.
The two entrepreneurs travel to their clients homes to care for pets while the owners are gone on vacation or other trips. Currently, they have 10 regular clients, with a new short-term client here and there.
“Whenever we’d go on vacations, we could hardly ever find anybody to take care of the numerous animals that we had,” Brayden said. “We decided, well, maybe we could help other people by doing it.”
The two split duties, including marketing and branding, social media, customer service, sales and scheduling.
They hold a meeting with new clients, then fill out a service order. After that, they come up with a game plan when they arrive at a new house.
“It usually depends on how many animals are there and the plan we make whenever we get there,” Brayden said.
Brayden is in charge of the heavy lifting jobs, including getting big cans of water or huge sacks of feed. Audrey measures out feed and rations.
“It depends on the person, because we have set things,” Audrey said. “We have a routine for each customer.”
Brayden said their schedule is typically fuller in the summer when most people go on vacation, and during the months of November and December.
A normal week in the summer means at least two jobs, or more. During the school year, their clients are spread throughout the semester. Sometimes they have four clients a day, and scheduling the stops can be tricky.
“It can be more challenging in the school year because of our schedules, but we usually find ways to make it work,” Brayden said.
Audrey added that most of it depends on when clients want their pets fed – morning or evening.
“I really like taking care of the animals and getting to know them,” Audrey said. “We have a lot of bonds with some animals that we have who are regulars, so that’s always nice.”
The siblings have worked with a variety of animals, anything from a llama to a lizard, from cats to a catfish.
Courtney Arnall, the siblings’ mom, said Brayden and Audrey were able to observe their other family business and emulate the patterns they saw.
“The kids got to see how we worked with entrepreneurship, and they got really interested in that,” she said. “They love helping people out … (the 4-H Entrepreneur project) really played well in that because they learned a lot.”
She also noted that the agricultural community works hard, and many of the clients need a break without worrying about their pets.
“The kids wanted to bless them with some time off,” she said.
How they split their income depends a lot on where their clients live.
“If we’re lucky, and we don’t have to charge (a fuel charge), it’s usually 50-50,” Brayden said.
In addition, they water plants and pick up the mail for their clients. When they have too many clients, they recruit other 4-H students to help.
Brayden’s vision goes beyond the pet-keeping business. He plans to collaborate with Cosmic Candy – another business developed from the 4-H Youth Entrepreneurship project – to create freeze-dried dog treats.
He had a few words for other kids who might want to start a business.
“Think outside of the box,” he said. “And if it doesn’t work the first time, try again.”
