Fireworks are a staple of 4th of July celebrations but something that’s fun and exciting for us can be stressful and terrifying for our pets and livestock.
Each year, Humane Society of Stillwater Executive Director Jackie Ross-Guerrero sees first-hand the effect fireworks have on domestic animals, and she has words of caution for people as Independence Day approaches.
“Make sure you leave your dogs at home, even if you think they’re not scared by loud noises, and make sure they’re inside,” she said. “It’s amazing how many people take their dogs to fireworks shows.”
She advises that even outdoor dogs and cats should be placed in a secure, enclosed area to avoid having them become lost if they get frightened. The area has received a lot of rain recently and soggy ground means fences can be pushed over more easily. It’s also easier for frightened pets to dig under a fence when the ground is soft.
The Humane Society sees a big spike in calls every year from people whose pets have gone missing over the holiday.
“I’m sure Animal Welfare will be inundated with calls, as well, on Monday,” Ross-Guerrero said.
The American Veterinary Medical Association offers tips for keeping animals safe during the 4th of July holiday period.
• Make sure pets have identification tags and contact information on any microchip registries are up-to-date. Consider making a breakaway halter with your contact information and leaving it on your horse during this stressful time.
• Take a current photo of your animal, just in case.
• Leave pets home when you go to parties, fireworks displays and other gatherings.
• Consider putting cats and dogs in a safe, escape-proof room or crate and keep horses and livestock in safely-fenced areas as far from the excitement and noise as possible.
• Keep sparklers, glow sticks, fireworks, charcoal and kabob skewers, which can cause injury or illness if they’re chewed, away from pets.
• Don’t let pets get near a barbecue grill when it’s in use or still hot.
• If you do take your pet out, remember to watch them for signs of overheating and never leave them in your car when it’s warm outside.
