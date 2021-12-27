It must have been fate. The 7-Eleven convenience store chain was looking for a location in Stillwater and it found some land with commercial zoning at the corner of N. Main Street and McElroy Road was available.
The address makes it seem pre-ordained.
“Yes, 7-Eleven will be going in at 711 N. Main St.,” Senior City Planner Rian Harkins said Dec. 20 during a public hearing associated with the project, drawing laughs from the City Council and the audience.
Harkins had just displayed a site plan that identified the business while discussing a request from the developer, Vaquero Stillwater Partners, LP, to close a utility easement on the site of the former New China buffet. The easement lies in what will be the back parking lot for the new convenience store.
The project will also cover an adjacent lot at 723 N. Main St., the former Chuck’s Paint and Paper, which has been closed for years.
Harkins told the News Press there is an active development permit on file for the 7-Eleven. The land is already zoned for commercial development so any further reviews can be handled administratively and won’t go before the City Council.
The company operates a number of stores in the Oklahoma City area and is already the largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with 9,000 stores, but has gone into growth mode in recent years.
Seven & I Holdings, the Japanese distribution company that owns 7-Eleven, recently acquired 4,000 more stores when it bought the Speedway chain from Marathon Oil, according to an August 2020 article by Yuma Ikeshita and Suguru Kurimoto in Nikkei Asia, a financial newspaper.
It plans to expand to a network of 20,000 stores in the U.S., they reported, giving it more than three times as many stores as its closest U.S. competitor, Circle K.
The company says it currently has 60,000 stores around the globe.
The stores now known as 7-Eleven began in 1927 when the Southland Ice Company in Dallas began operating what would become the first convenience store by selling staples like milk, bread and eggs out of its ice house in the evenings and on holidays.
By 1937 it had grown into a chain of convenience stores known as Tote’m Stores and in 1946, they were given their current name to emphasize their operating hours: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
A Japanese retailer first bought controlling interest in 7-Eleven in 1991, after the company couldn’t pay the interest on debt it incurred to fight off hostile takeovers by “corporate raiders” in the 1980s, Justin Wm. Moyer reported in The Washington Post in 2014. It would became wholly Japanese-owned in 2005.
Although the parent company is based in Japan, the U.S. unit operates as 7-Eleven with its own CEO and maintains a headquarters in Dallas.
On its corporate website, the company touts itself as an innovator that was the first to offer to-go coffee cups, offer a self-serve soda fountain, to stay open 24 hours a day and to offer ATM services.
The company also claims to have coined the phrase “BrainFreeze” – it at least trademarked it – in honor of its famous frozen drink, the Slurpee.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.