For the past six years, Lost Creek Safari has provided a cost-effective and entertaining zoo atmosphere to the Stillwater community.
The zoo is set to open its seventh season in mid-March, and Rusty Focht and Carla Meadors have been hard at work prepping for another year. Both worked full-time jobs when Lost Creek Safari opened, and now work full time operating the zoo.
Each year, Lost Creek Safari looks to feature one or two different animals or enclosures each year.
New to the zoo this year is the scimitar oryx, an animal native to Africa that went extinct in the wild in 2000.
There is not an estimated world population for the scimitar oryx, although there have been populations put into refuges in Africa with the goal of eventually trying to reintroduce them to the wild.
Lost Creek Safari now has three
scimitar oryxs, two adults and a baby that is currently around 1 month old.
The scimitar oryx once numbered in the hundreds of thousands in Africa, but was made almost extinct through over hunting and habitat loss, among other reasons.
It was originally domesticated by the ancient Egyptians, and is currently the animal on the logo for the Sahara Conservation Fund.
Meadors said it is “definitely very special” for the zoo to have an animal that is considered extinct in the wild, and Focht said having such an animal helps educate people about animal conservation.
“When we do our tours, we try to educate people,” Focht said. “I bet we do 50 different schools out here every year from all over the state. A lot of the kids, the littler kids, don’t know the difference between a goat and a dog.
“So being able to see some of these animals up close and learn that they don’t exist in the wild anymore, I think it’s pretty neat. I think they appreciate it a bit more when you tell them about it instead of them just walking through and looking at them.”
Focht said another of the new improvements that has been implemented for this year has been a sidewalk that will make trekking the zoo more convenient for patrons.
“Because we get a lot of people with wheelchairs, and we’ve also done a lot of Special Olympics events out here,” he said. “Stillwater special education always comes and they sometimes have wheelchairs and it had been kind of tough to get around.”
Lost Creek Safari offers a full-fledged zoo experience to the Stillwater area, albeit without having to drive to Oklahoma City or Tulsa to receive that experience.
The zoo relies on a large amount of volunteer support, and even has items such as produce and bread donated by Stillwater-area grocery stores.
Focht said this has allowed Lost Creek Safari to keep its prices relatively more affordable than a traditional zoo cost.
“For other petting zoos, as far as what you get to do, our prices are pretty cheap,” he said. “We’ve kept prices pretty low. That’s because some of the grocery stores in Stillwater donate food … and volunteers, we get a lot of volunteers to come out and help us. I think that’s why we’ve kept it down as low as we have.”
With the opening of the season coming up, Lost Creek Safari is in need of as many volunteers as it can get. Anybody who is interested in volunteering can contact the zoo on its Facebook page, or by calling 405-707-0403.
The zoo is open from mid-March through November. It is open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for July and August, when hours are 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
It is also open during weekdays for guided tours that require registration.
For information on ticket prices, visit lostcreeksafari.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.