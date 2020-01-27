A two-vehicle injury collision occurred on Saturday morning 3 miles north of Red Rock in Noble County.
A 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 was being driven by Barry Eugene, 62 from Blackwell.
The second vehicle was a 2017 F-150 that was being driven by Samantha Ingmire, 34, from Red Rock.
The two occupants in the car with Ingmire were unnamed minors, an 8-year-old female and 4-year-old female.
The 8-year-old girl was transported by ambulance and transferred via Mediflight. She was taken to OU Children’s Medical Center, where she was admitted in critical condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries.
The 4 year old was transported by private vehicle to OU Children’s Medical Center. She was admitted in stable condition with an internal trunk injury.
Ingmire was flown to OU Medical Center. She was admitted in critical condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries.
Eugene was treated and released with a leg injury.
Ingmire was pinned in her vehicle for an unknown amount of time, and she was not wearing her seatbelt prior to the accident, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Seat belts were used by the other two passengers and Eugene.
According to the OHP report, Eugene was driving westbound on Yearling, and Ingmire was driving eastbound on Yearling.
The condition of both drivers were “apparently normal.”
The accident was investigated by Trooper Adam Beck, Noble/Kay County detachment. Trooper Coby Snyder assisted Beck, along with Red Rock Fire Department, Perry Fire Department, Tonkawa Fire Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Mediflight.
The cause of the collision is currently pending investigation.
