CAIR Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Conference of Churches and OSU Religious Studies present: “A Community Conversation: Faith and Race in Oklahoma” with Adam Soltani, CAIR Oklahoma, Sen. George Young, Masood Abdul-Haqq, masjid Mu’Min, Shannon Fleck, Oklahoma Conference of Churches, Rabbi Harris, Temple B’nai Israel and Deborah Boneta, Suraltul Nur.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at facebook.com/cairoklahoma/
For questions, contact OSU Religious Studies at (405) 744-6088 or email rebecca.good@okstate.edu
