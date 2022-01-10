Two more people applied for the unexpired Stillwater City Council seat before the end-of-day Friday deadline.
Michael Soller and Don Vogt brought the total number of applicants for Seat 3 to 12.
The City Council had a 60-day window to fill the seat following Dr. John Wedlake’s Dec. 6 departure. Wedlake had been re-elected to a four-year term in February 2020. The application process closed Friday.
Soller is a biostructural engineer in the chiropractic field and business owner. Vogt is a consultant to a nonprofit that provides services to prescription monitoring programs.
The 10 prior applicants were Jeremy Bale, Joshua Butcher, Dr. James Carley, Kevin Clark, Alex Evers, Riley Flack, Charles T. (Tim) Hardin, Andrew Muchmore, Ariel Ross and Chelsea Smith.
According to City Manager Norman McNickle, the city council is planning bring up the application process in the Jan. 24 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.