The Our Daily Bread Food & Resource Center has provided assistance to citizens with food insecurity since 2017. Through the utilization of its own garden, donations from local grocery stores and ways to provide food to members of the community who can’t make it to the food bank, Our Daily Bread rises to meet one of the biggest needs in our local community.
Operations Manager Zack Wilson has been with Our Daily Bread since 2018. But his passion for providing food to those in need through food banks goes back to before Our Daily Bread was established. He said his parents attend Stillwater Church of Christ and for a long time they took part in a food bank through their church. Wilson said he would volunteer once a month at that food bank, which was where he started to develop a passion for his work. He said Stillwater Church of Christ, First Untied Methodist Church and Lost Creek Methodist were the three main food banks in Stillwater. He said they all shut down to join forces and form Our Daily Bread.
Wilson said it was surprising to him to learn that Stillwater and Payne County as a whole has a little bit higher food insecurity than all of the surrounding counties. Growing up in the area, Wilson developed a passion for trying to help those in our community who are experiencing a food insecurity, which is not as widely known of a problem as some might believe.
“For me, growing up, you would always hear, ‘America is the best.’ And I believe that to some degree, but personally I’m just very adamant that if we are the best, and we want to be the best, we have to take care of those at the bottom first,” Wilson said. “That’s what’s driven my desire to do the food bank before Our Daily Bread, that’s what drove me to take the position here and that’s what’s kept me here. It’s the idea that it is so important that those with the least in our community are looked after and taken care of. We cannot say we are the best when we have so much at the top and not enough at the bottom. To me, that’s what drives my motivation.”
Wilson said what he enjoys most about working at Our Daily Bread is the community that it fosters and the people that he meets through his work. He said there are major people of influence in Stillwater who are involved that he interacts with, as well as those people who are the ones coming to Our Daily Bread in need. He said he has met a lot of people he likely would not have met otherwise.
“So you get to meet people from all walks of life,” Wilson said. “In general, they have a great story to tell, and over time you just become friends with people that you never would have had access to or would have never known if it weren’t for this place. I think the people and the community are the best things about working at Our Daily Bread.”
Wilson said he also enjoys the aspect of his job that allows him to see firsthand the impact that the assistance can have to brighten a person’s day. He said some might be at a fairly low point in their day, but after going through the shopping process and receiving their assistance, the person’s mood can be seen as having improved since they arrived.
“It’s really cool to just be able to see what a difference you can make in a person’s day just by being kind and making sure that their basic needs are met,” Wilson said. “It’s an awesome thing to really see. It really has a positive effect on you when you see it.”
As operations manager, Wilson said he deals mostly with the food that comes into the building. He runs the warehouse, as well as works with the local stores through the Retail Recovery program where they get food donated that doesn’t get sold to regular customers. He said his main duties are to make sure the pantries are well stocked for those who need the food items.
With the past year having been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson said from what he has seen, the need for food has stayed relatively the same, but there have been other needs that have come up.
“At least to my eyes, the need for the food has stayed relatively the same, which I was really surprised about,” Wilson said. “What I’m judging that on is attendance and the number of people that we’ve been serving throughout this pandemic. What I think happened is it sort of changed the needs in certain ways. We had a lot more people who were in need of rent assistance, assistance with bills and certain things like that. The pandemic basically changed everything, so it was really surprising that the need for food didn’t massively spike.”
Wilson said when he started at Our Daily Bread, it was just himself and the executive director. He said there was a need to be flexible and expect the unexpected. But with all that, he said he is highly rewarding helping those in need.
“Every day was different and you had to just be ready for it,” Wilson said. “It’s definitely a chaotic environment, you have to put a lot of energy into it, but it gives back immensely. It’s so gratifying to be able to do this kind of work.”
For more information on the services offered by Our Daily Bread or to get involved, visit ourdailybreadstillwater.org.
