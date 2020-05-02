Most people aren’t thinking of launching new careers in their late 60s, but Kel Pickens of Stillwater tends to follow his own path.
He and his wife, Carolyn West Meyer, are both familiar faces in Stillwater, having worked as teachers and having been animal advocates and community activists for decades.
Now Pickens has a new role: semi-professional storyteller.
Since 2017, Pickens, who is about to turn 71, has been competing in story slam events, first around the state and now across the country.
He jumped into his first story slam competition a few years ago after having an illness that kept him down for about a month. It was long enough to shake him into checking another item off his bucket list.
He placed third his first time out, at a story slam in Tulsa, and he hasn’t looked back.
He has won several competitions in Oklahoma City and been a featured storyteller at events like the Oklahoma Arts and Humanities Council Curiosity Fest.
He has done events in Kansas, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and in the San Francisco Bay area. Sometimes he gets paid. In the Bay Area, Pickens did it for drinks, and for the experience.
“It was a big experience,” he said.
Meyer said getting on stage was a natural step for him to take and something she encouraged.
She used to tell him he was like Scheherazade, the storyteller in “One Thousand and One Nights” because he had so many colorful tales.
It’s because he’s lived such an interesting life, she said.
Her favorites tend to be stories from his childhood, his experiences in the counterculture or doing things like hitchhiking when he was young.
He also has a lot of dog stories.
The first story he competed with was what he calls “a dog and monkey story,” about one his neighbors when he was growing up.
There is a structure to story slams. The story must be true, according to the storyteller’s best recollection anyway. You can’t use notes and there is usually a 6-8 minute time limit.
Most have a theme, usually something that can be broadly interpreted like “The Unexpected,” “How We Met” or “Help.”
Pickens usually relies on his wife to help him pick the story that fits. He said he’s often at a loss when he first learns the theme.
“We’ve been together for 40 years and she knows all my stories,” he said. “She’ll scroll through this index of stories in her brain that I don’t seem to have.”
Kel and Carolyn have spent a lot of time traveling since they both retired. As avid cyclists, they pack up their bikes and their dogs, and hit the road.
Now they include story slam events in their itinerary.
They had built a whole route in Iowa around cycling and storytelling this year, but that had to be canceled due to social distancing.
Pickens said social distancing and telling stories over video-conferencing apps isn’t the same for him. He feeds off the energy and the connection with the audience, reading the room and feeling the back and forth flow from the people listening.
It’s very similar to being a traveling comic in that you never know what kind of crowd they’re going to have, he said. But there are also important differences between storytelling and being a comic.
“Everyone is there to hear stories and heckling is not allowed,” Pickens said. “Actually, if somebody is trying to be a comic, someone is trying to do material, it just doesn’t go over with the audience or the judges. That’s a whole different world.”
Pickens was an English major and taught English for a while. He said it’s not unusual for him to find others in the story slams who were English majors.
He thinks it’s because they understand structure and style, which is what differentiates telling a story from just getting up and relaying an anecdote or talking about an incident.
Pickens has adopted the persona Kowboy Kel, the Electric Storyteller for his performances. He says it’s tongue in cheek because he’s not exactly a real cowboy. His poster was actually inspired by the movie poster for the Firesign Theater’s 1971 cult film “Zachariah,” billed as an “Electric Western”.
The Kowboy Kel poster was made by a friend who is a graphic designer after he saw a photo where Kel had tried on a big cowboy hat in an antique store and added his round psychedelic sunglasses to the mix.
Pickens says having a persona or brand makes him more memorable when competing and gives people a way to promote his featured appearances.
With events on hold due to COVID-19, Kel is waiting for things to start back up. Remote events just don’t feel the same.
His wife is anxious for him to get back out there, as well, and to see people respond to Kel’s stories.
“He’s really good with description,” Meyer said. “… It puts you right there as he tells it … I enjoy listening to the reaction of the crowd.
“He always told stories and I always enjoyed hearing them. I really enjoy how much people appreciate what I’ve known all along. He’s got really good stories.”
