Cavern Company, a band based in Oklahoma City, played at the Dunkin Theatre in Cushing on June 3 as the opening act for Fox Royale. The band’s debut EP was released in 2017 and the members have been playing shows across the Midwest for the past few years. Cavern Company was available for a quick Q&A after the concert.
Chase Congleton: What’s it like for you guys to play at this venue for the first time ever?
Zach Shomaker (vocals/guitar): Let me say first that they’ve done an incredible job. We were unsure of what a show would be like in Cushing, and this venue is very beautiful.
Dan Hein (bass guitar): This is such a really cool venue and it felt very comfortable getting on stage and getting to play.
Kolby Yarbrough (lead guitar): We played the midwest and 12 shows in 116 days and the word I have for this venue is “hospitality.” It’s been good to us. Also the local support has been huge from Cushing, Oklahoma. I think everyone is excited for live music again and this is a very fun show. It’s our second show back and this is a great second show. We want to come back.
CC: What’s it been like creatively this past year with the pandemic and being cooped up in your homes and not being able to play shows?
Joshua Warren (drums): It’s kind of been a blessing in disguise. On a personal note, Zach and I have kids now, and so it gave us some downtime to really be fathers and learn that whole thing. Dan’s getting married. Kolby’s married. It was cool, it gave us a chance to step back and take a hard look at our writing style and our production. We had some time to really take that up a notch. So, as we’re putting out new singles and getting ready for a new record, I think we’re all excited for the new direction we’re going.
ZS: I also want to say, too. Blessing in disguise for sure. Last year sucked. Last year was really hard for a lot of reasons and a lot of people… we don’t want to understate that. But, as artists, what we do is we feel the pain of all of that and we write. And we’re not social media gurus, we’re not speaking out on social media all the time, but what we do is we write music and we try to share our stories and our perception of what’s going on in the world through the music. That’s where we point people if they want our take of whatever is going on. So, last year was a really great moment for that.
CC: Now for someone who hasn’t heard of Cavern Company, how would you guys describe the band in a few words?
ZS: So, I have fought this, but I have succumbed to it. How many words did you say?
CC: Just a few.
ZS: Pop music for adults with some rock.
JW: Aggressive pop music.
ZS: Aggressive pop music for adults.
JW: I had more words.
KY: Big guitars, big vocals, big drums, big sounds, big Dan.
