People often forget that Renaissance of Stillwater is a community.
But that’s something Karri James, life and leisure director for Renaissance, is trying to change.
“I think people forget this is not a nursing home. It’s a retirement community, and these people want to be involved,” James said. “I think it’s amazing when the Stillwater community comes together and experiences the people in this community.”
James doesn’t waste any time in making connections between the community and her residents, even acquiring a volunteer after striking up a conversation at a grocery store with a man and his dog. The man now brings his dog to Renaissance every Thursday morning to do tricks for the residents.
“I try to get as many people as I can to come volunteer. I try to set things up to where our residents can spend as much time with people as possible,” James said. “We usually try to do a big event each month.”
In March, Renaissance partnered with Stillwater Animal Welfare to do a dog adoption event, and in April, she plans to host an Alice in Wonderland themed tea party for residents. Local ukulele band Misspent Ukes has performed concerts at Renaissance on more than one occasion, and Turning Point Ranch brings ponies every month.
Kaycee Funk, who works with a hospice company called Traditions, travels to Renaissance every month to host a stick horse derby and a game he invented called Singo, which is a combination of a sing-along, bingo and a guess that tune game.
“I see how many people just don’t get visitors, whether they are in assisted living or hospice,” Funk said. “It’s just not the same anymore with involvement, but it makes such a big difference when people come out and interact with them. Sometimes, their families will come and join in the activities, and it makes it so much fun.
People from the general public are always welcome to come participate in the events, James said.
“I’m trying to talk to smaller family-owned businesses in the community that could come out and participate and be involved with events,” James said.
Outside their community, Renaissance residents have participated in the Boomer Spooktacular and the homecoming and Christmas parades. They take homemade dog treats to Stillwater Animal Welfare each month, and students from Skyline Elementary School have been active with Renaissance residents, trick-or-treating at Renaissance at Halloween and bringing Valentines cards for all the residents in February. James says she hopes to host an egg hunt with students in April.
“I’m also hoping to start a first-grade program in which first graders adopt a grandparent who can come read to them and do other activities with them, she said. “I try to set things up to where they get to interact with others as much as possible.”
The next big events James has her sights set on is attending the Special Olympics to cheer on participants and hosting a spring dance formal, which has been halted until she can find enough dresses.
“I just hope the community comes out and sees how amazing these residents are because they are so much fun,” she said. “They want to be able to do things for people, and this gives them the chance to spend time with other people.”
To get more involved with Renaissance of Stillwater activities, call Karri James at 405-743-4900.
