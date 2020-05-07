A return to normal: Payne County commissioners resume in-person meetings

Monday’s meeting of the Payne County Board of Commissioners was noteworthy because for the first time in a month, the commissioners met in person.
Commission meetings have been held remotely since April 12 and Payne County facilities have been closed to the public to provide social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting was lightly attended and none of the commissioners wore face coverings during the meeting, although masks were available for anyone who wanted one.
Sheriff Kevin Woodward also provided technical assistance for people who still took part in the meeting via the Webex video conferencing platform.
The commissioners discussed the process to re-open public facilities and businesses.
The City of Stillwater drew national and international media attention when it rescinded part of an emergency declaration that customers of essential and non-essential retail stores wear them while shopping, following threats of violence and abuse directed at the city and employees of businesses.
Despite the issues regarding masks in Stillwater, Chairman Chris Reding noted that “things were going smoothly” in re-opening businesses under Phase 1 of the governor’s plan and the plan from the City of Stillwater.
In regular business, the commissioners passed a resolution approving a lease-purchase agreement for the Yale Fire Station building. The commissioners also approved payment of invoices to Pinnacle Consulting Management Group for survey and right-of-way work on a bridge replacement in District 3 at 80th Street and Pleasant Valley Road.
They gave approval to a group wanting to place a banner recognizing National Day of Prayer on the Courthouse. The National Day of Prayer is recognized on the first Thursday of May.
No action was taken on the request from Canadian County to join Circuit Engineering District 5, which comprises six counties stretching along I-35 from Payne County to Garvin county.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett, who is President of the Board for Circuit Engineering District 5, said he believes that Canadian County should first get approval from the engineering district’s board before approaching individual counties that are members.
For the first time since they began meeting remotely, all three commissioners signed purchase orders. They approved 61 purchase orders, totaling $204,379.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore NP
