AEdras Nelson, a confident, hard-working woman building a life for herself in Stillwater, never thought she would be abused by a man she loved.
She was wrong.
She wasn’t assaulted by stranger she met in a bar or even someone she just started dating. It was her fiance, a man she has been with for years — the father of her baby.
The last time it happened, Nelson said she was changing their child’s diaper when he began hitting her from behind, beating her to the point that she was nearly unconscious and sexually assaulting her several times.
Now, several years later, the 29-year-old mother is starting a new life, working as a tattoo artist and piercer and taking care of her son — her whole world.
Her former fiance, the man who beat her and abused their child, is in prison.
Nelson seems happy now as she talks about her new life since leaving Stillwater in 2018. She talked about how her life has changed for the better, but she also talked about the struggles she has faced. Nelson said it went beyond that one night, and she is a survivor of domestic violence and abuse by her former fiance, Blake Crawford.
He is serving a 10-year prison sentence for child abuse and domestic assault and battery. The rape charges against him were dismissed.
Red flags in the relationship
Nelson and Crawford started dating Oct. 29, 2014.
“I had met him at his birthday party earlier that year, and actually left because I felt sketched out and forgot about him,” Nelson said.
She eventually ran into Crawford again at a bar and the two of them seemed to hit it off.
Nelson said they were “inseparable” and she eventually moved in with him in December of 2014.
Things changed.
Looking back on their relationship, Nelson said there were some red flags early on in the relationship.
“He broke apart a glass entertainment center and was screaming at me. He didn’t touch me, but it should’ve been a red flag,” she said.
Nelson said the first time Crawford laid a hand on her was the following year around March.
She said at the time she excused the behavior and chalked it up to him being drunk.
She thought things would get better — but they didn’t.
“And the night that my life exploded, you know, the big incident that he finally went to jail for wasn't the worst of everything that had ever happened. But it was still pretty bad,” Nelson said.
She knew she wanted to leave Crawford because of his abusive actions and his drug addiction.
Nelson ended up getting pregnant around this time.
Crawford told Nelson he would be better for her and the baby — but he never was.
Nelson and Crawford ended up getting engaged, and things continued to only get worse, she said.
She said she didn’t think she could leave because that might only make things worse, and she now had her baby to think about.
Nelson said Crawford threatened to kill himself, and a few times going through with near suicidal acts to keep her there.
“Every time I tried to leave, he would just beat me up so bad that I couldn’t, and I was afraid of not having anything because I worked so hard to build everything that I had in Stillwater,” Nelson said.
She was working two jobs while she was pregnant to provide for herself and Crawford. She said he spent all his money on booze and drugs.
“Every week or so, I would have to go pick him up from whatever bar he was at blackout drunk, he got banned from Finnegan's at one point towards the end of my pregnancy,” Nelson said.
On top of working and tending after Crawford, she had high blood pressure and was sick throughout the pregnancy.
During that time, Nelson said Crawford heavily consumed alcohol, but he never hit her. Until one night he came home drunk, and Nelson said she was sure Crawford was going to try and kill her. She accidentally busted out a window when she was trying to escape.
“I punched out the front window on accident. Because I was trying to get out the door and I'm like nine months pregnant and giant and clumsy, and like knocked my arm out,” she said.
She said Crawford just ran off and left her there.
“He didn't try and help me. I was bleeding from this giant, deep cut in my arm, and it was awful,” she said.
The night of July 12, 2018
Nelson paused and took a deep breath as she began to speak in detail about her domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Something she only had talked with law enforcement about, until now. Nelson had finished up a shift at work and arrived home to see her child wearing the same diaper she had left him in.
Nelson confronted Crawford about his neglect of the child.
“And I was like he's soaking wet literally dripping through his diaper. I was like ‘you're a loser, you're not working, you're not taking care of our kid. All you've done is trash our house, you can't do the dishes,’" she said to Crawford.
This was the last straw for Nelson. She had planned on leaving that night, but hadn’t said anything to Crawford. She began changing her child’s diaper when Crawford started punching her in the back of the head.
“I could barely stay conscious at this point, and I’m holding the baby. The baby was at a point in his life where you couldn't put him down,” she said.
Nelson said she begged Crawford to stop because she had the baby, but he put her into a headlock and refused to let her put the child into the crib.
“Blake was putting me in headlocks. He was dragging me around the house by my hair and just hitting me and hitting me and hitting me,” she said.
Then, she remembered her son had gotten into the refrigerator and was covered from head to toe in chocolate sauce. She chuckled as she mentioned this.
Crawford allowed her to give the baby a bath, and she said she also took it as an opportunity to bathe following what had happened to her. Nelson teared up, saying she kept telling her baby how much she loved him and how sorry she was.
“We get out of the shower and Blake makes me go back to the room and I put some clothes on. And from that point on, things got a lot worse,” she said.
The baby was still with Nelson when she said she was assaulted again by Crawford.
“And he would sit on my chest so that I couldn't breathe and was slapping me and pulling my hair around. And finally the baby fell most of the way asleep,” she said.
Nelson glazed over the majority of the assault she endured at the hands of Crawford. Charges of rape were brought against Crawford in connection with the incident as well, but the charges were later dropped.
The morning of July 13
Nelson convinced Crawford to let the three of them get doughnuts so the baby could have something to eat.
“I managed to find my phone in that time period and I had enough battery to shoot off one message to my dad and I just said ‘not safe help,” Nelson said.
Deputies from the Payne County Sheriff’s Office were sent to her residence for a welfare check called in by her dad.
Nelson said Crawford told her he would kill her if she told anyone what happened.
While at the doughnut shop Nelson had the employees call the police, and she was told to wait in the Sprout's parking lot.
Interaction with law enforcement
Nelson repeatedly said she was let down by law enforcement during her relationship with Crawford and after reporting the domestic and sexual assault. She believes if appropriate action by law enforcement prior to the night of July 12, the horror would not have happened.
“I was actively trying to get away, and I was telling them that he had hit me and that he had hurt me. And that he was acting crazy,” she said. “He threw rocks at my car. You could see every single time the police were involved I had visible markings, because he stopped being careful.”
Crawford was arrested for a domestic incident May 4, 2018, by the Payne County Sheriff's Department.
While he was in jail, Crawford pressured Nelson to talk to the District Attorney’s office to have them drop the domestic charges.
She did what he asked because she was fearful of Crawford.
“You know, honestly, I should have listened to (the DA) the first time around because when it happened in May she said, 'He's not gonna stop, he's done this before.’ I didn't really disagree with her, but I was scared to agree with her. I was scared for Blake to find out because he asked me every day to go talk to her so that he would get off the hook,” she said.
There was an additional time Nelson said she had called law enforcement and the responding officers said they could arrest her because Crawford had a scratch mark from Nelson swatting him away as she tried to get the gear shift in drive.
Nelson said the assault was bad, but the way law enforcement made her feel July 13 was worse.
“That is something that to this day, that was one of the most painful things was that first sheriff being like ‘are you sure?’ By talking to me like I was a little girl. I had just been through something terrible and he made me feel like he just thought I was a little kid that was lying. Like why would anyone lie about something like that?,” Nelson said.
Due to some issues with the investigation, she said, the rape charges against Crawford were dropped, which Nelson said “shell shocked” her.
“I had driven all the way up there and was preparing to have to testify in court about what had happened, and they pulled me in the office when I got to Oklahoma after driving for like, eight and a half hours, to tell me what happened. So when they told me I just kind of like fell apart,” she said.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent said some evidentiary issues arose during the court process.
“I can just tell you that some evidentiary issues arose that put us in a position where we felt we had to compromise to some degree. Even without that issue, this was another situation where the sexual assault allegations came within an existing relationship so that is always an uphill battle,” she said.
Nelson has since moved to Texas and started a new life for herself and her child. It hasn’t been easy, and she still said she has bad days, but she’s doing much better. She doesn’t refer to herself as a victim of sexual and domestic assault, but as a survivor.
Aftermath of sexual violence
Nelson was upfront and honest about the struggles she has had since the assault.
She said she suffers from both post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.
“The people in my life have to know that they can't walk up to me, they have to make noise so that I know they're there, I can’t be trapped in the corner of a room,” she said. “They know that I like to have my back to the wall of restaurants so no one can walk behind me. I have a hard time in the grocery store because it's loud and there's a lot of people around.”
Nelson also participated in counseling to help her process the trauma.
“I do a fundraiser for the Hayes Caldwell Women's Center in San Marcos, they helped me a lot when I came down here. I went to their six month program where you get to go in and talk to a counselor. They helped me with groceries and they helped me with clothes when I couldn't afford it,” Nelson said.
Now, she helps others at the same place that helped her. When her child outgrows toys or clothes she offers it to those that may need it. She also said she is helping others through her social media and wants other survivors to know she will help them in any way she can.
“You can't expect to come out completely unscathed. And it's going to change parts of you. It's going to take away your innocence. It's going to take away some stuff. And it gets better over time. It's never going to be 100% OK. What happened isn't OK, but you're going to get better,” she said.
Advice from Nelson to other survivors
Survivors of sexual and domestic assault can’t expect to be able to deal with the trauma on their own. Nelson said it’s important to know people will be there for them.
She also said being assaulted will change a person, but eventually, the survivor will begin to find joy in little things in their lives again.
Nelson wants other survivors to know it is never their fault for getting assaulted.
Blame should be placed on the assailant and not the survivor, she said.
Although Nelson now understands that the abuse she endured wasn’t her fault, she didn’t always see it that way.
“My therapist says that it's stupid for me to say that I was being stupid. I was being manipulated. And I was being abused. And that's how people respond in that situation,” she said.
Advice from Nelson to the public
Understanding sexual assault is hard for most people simply because there are so many misconceptions around the assault.
Nelson had people tell her there was no way Crawford could have done those things to her because they were in a relationship together, but that is false.
She also wants people to know it's never OK to ostracize a survivor. The last thing they want is sympathy.
“Women that have been abused for the most part, especially in my experience and from other people I've met that have gone through abuse, don't say, ‘Oh you thing I'm so sorry that happened to you that's terrible, I'm sorry.’ Like, we don't want to feel like we're a victim,” Nelson said. “We survived, we survived something awful. I don't want anyone to ever have to go through what I went through for all of those years that I was dating Blake.”
If Nelson could say one thing to someone, it would be to treat people who have survived such a horrific crime like survivors. She said over and over again, that she and others like her are no longer victims.
“Treat people like survivors and not like victims. Women that have survived domestic abuse can survive just about anything. Surviving someone that you love, just wanting to hurt you is an unbelievable thing,” Nelson said. “It hurts mentally and emotionally. It hurts physically, obviously. You know, don't treat us like we’re victims.”
