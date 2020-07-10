Grandma Margie was not one to sugar coat anything, so I feel impelled to keep the sugar coating to a minimum. If I’m honest, growing up, I don’t remember Grandma Margie ever being particularly sweet or affectionate. If you are a family member of Marjorie Buchanan, you probably have (at least slightly) tough skin. She was stubborn to a fault and sometimes had a sharp tongue. She was not always great about giving compliments. But she had her own way of showing she cared, and there was no one else like her.
Making things with her hands (especially sewing or crocheting) and gifting them to people she loved – this was her love language. One year for Christmas, she made vests for every single one of us grandkids. They were made of the most atrocious material, but the effort and love she put into making those for all of us shined through. She made beautiful quilts and blankets for new grandbabies. She sewed and crocheted gifts for friends and family members. If you own one of her handmade quilts, you know it was made with heart.
She softened later in life and grew more affectionate toward her great-grandchildren. There was not a day where she wasn’t spending time with one of them – picking them up from school, baking bread, or reading them books.
A former schoolteacher, she stayed sharp and active well into her older age. She played organ for both the First Christian Church and the Church of the Ascension Episcopal Church in Pawnee on Sundays. She loved writing her columns for the Stillwater News Press and Pawnee Chief. Her dedication to her writing was admirable. Even when she was in the hospital (on multiple occasions in recent years), she made sure she got her columns to the editors on time.
More than music or writing, she loved reading – particularly to the grade school kids at Pawnee Elementary. She volunteered her time to read to young folks for several years. She was “Grandma Margie” to all of them too.
Time with family, writing and acts of service are what kept her going strong for so long. At nearly 90 years old, the woman still drove (albeit slightly erratically) every chance she could. She didn’t let anything keep her down. She seemed invincible. Until a few days before she died, I was still confident she would make a full recovery.
Unfortunately, she was not able to this time. Grandma Margie passed on July 8 around 5:30 p.m. in her home, surrounded by many loved ones. From family, friends, and avid column readers, to her little book-reading audiences and her church members, she was beloved by so many in her community and will be greatly missed.
In memory of Marjorie Buchanan, aka “Grandma Margie” to many. February 21, 1931 – July 8, 2020.
