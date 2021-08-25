The City of Stillwater is launching an effort to get the public involved in planning and financing some large infrastructure projects that have been identified as priorities.
A public input meeting held Monday at Stillwater Middle School didn't draw much of the public, with few participants outside of City employees.
Now City staff is working on a plan to get out in the community and reach more people.
The proposed projects, called T.I.M.E. (an acronym for Together Investing in Municipal Excellence) by City staff, include $9 million for a functional and code-compliant fire station near the Oklahoma State University, $4 million for a new Animal Welfare facility that qualifies for accreditation and provides space for the volume of animals handled each year and a list of $68.5 million in transportation projects.
Those transportation projects are currently funded through a one-half cent sales tax that generates about $4 million per year for the Pavement Management Program, barely enough to maintain current conditions. Increasing that sales tax to a full penny would provide $8 million annually for faster improvement.
Before asking residents to approve a funding mechanism like a bond or a new sales tax, city leaders want to see if there is enough support for the projects and determine exactly how residents feel comfortable paying for them.
“The City wants to make sure everything we do is with the citizens in mind,” Becky Taylor, Chief Civic Innovation Officer, said.
In addition to gathering input there’s an educational element, Taylor and Communications Director Dawn Jones said. Municipal finance isn’t something the average person deals with or really understands and the various “buckets” of funding can be confusing.
Taylor said she was pretty well informed before she started working for the City but didn’t fully understand how its finances worked until after she joined the organization.
Taylor presented funding challenges the City faces.
Municipalities in Oklahoma primarily rely on sales tax for their general fund, which limits their finance options.
Changing regulations and unfunded mandates from the state and federal governments bring greater expenses.
Tax revenues have remained flat over the past six years while costs for materials have continued to increase.
Stillwater’s infrastructure is aging and the community is growing.
Primary options under consideration are borrowing money by issuing general obligation bonds for the building projects and raising sales tax rates for roads.
City staff also welcomes input on other projects residents would like to see, Taylor said. The revenue portion is definitely flexible. If residents indicate they would rather use sales tax than issue bonds to build the fire station and animal welfare facility, that could be done.
More public meetings have already been scheduled across Stillwater over the next month.
Information about the proposed projects is available online at speakup.stillwater.org/t-i-m-e-projects, and residents who can’t make it to a meeting are encouraged to provide input through the Speak Up Stillwater platform, Jones said. The information available on the project page will be beefed up.
People who would like someone to present to their group can also leave a message through the app.
Taylor and other city staff will be speaking with civic organizations. They would also like to talk with church groups, PTAs, neighborhood associations or any other groups of residents who want to learn more.
“We want to meet the public where they are,” she said.
Upcoming T.I.M.E. Project meetings
Sept. 7, 6-7:30 p.m. at Highland Park Elementary, 400 S. Drury St.
Sept. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. at Will Rogers Elementary, 1211 N. Washington St.
Sept. 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Oklahoma State University Student Union Theater
Sept. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. Stillwater Junior High, 1900 N. Skyline Dr.
