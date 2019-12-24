Abrams fails to stick the landing in new 'Star Wars' film

I spent Monday night watching TV trying to think of something to review other than “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
I almost went and watched another Adam Driver film with “The Report” on Amazon Prime, but I decided to write this about one of the most disappointing films I have seen in a while.
While I am not a hardcore Star Wars fanboy, I have seen all the movies and played a lot of the video games. I don’t expect perfection like most people do, but I at least want a movie without plot holes and that makes sense.
TROS did not.
I can forgive some plot holes, like in “The Dark Knight Rises,” when a bankrupt Bruce Wayne shows up in Gotham City despite it being locked off from the rest of the world. I will never forgive that, but the movie isn’t ruined from it.
This Star Wars movie has too many plot holes in a trilogy that has not really had a coherent direction to start with. This movie will have you as confused as medical doctors were watching the “Home Alone” movies seeing Marv and Harry not die from all the injuries they sustain.
Speaking of Harry, this Star Wars movie is down there with 1997’s “Gone Fishin’” in terms of its writing, which by the way, was penned by none other than J.J. Abrams, who directed this Star Wars entry.
Although I can't get into many of the plot holes because of spoilers, I will talk about some stuff that you have no doubt seen in the trailers – which they released about 3 quintillion of for no reason.
First off, Emperor Palpatine. You know, the old dude who has a bit too much static electricity built up? Yeah, other than the prequels, the last time many saw old Palpy was in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” when Darth Vader through him into the middle of the Death Star’s power source and he blew up.
So when he first appeared in the trailers, everybody wondered, “How did he survive the explosion and live all this time?” Well, that question is never answered in the film. Yeah, I know.
Another big issue I have had for the last few years is the continuation of using Carrie Fisher's Leia. Fisher passed away in 2016 and though I didn't like them using her in "The Last Jedi," but at least she had filmed scenes for that movie. There was a moment in that film that would have made sense to give the character a send-off, but they didn't, which was one of that films biggest drawbacks.
Abrams brings her back for this movie and it just seems wrong. None of her scenes look right because they are just deleted scenes from a different movie. Plus she is given nothing to do in this movie, I feel like it is a shame to Fisher's memory.
I could get into many more problems, but I could write a novel about all of its issues.
Listen, I understand that some people are too critical of a saga that started out in the 1970s where there were parts that didn’t make sense, either. Like Luke and Leia kissing despite being siblings and then Leia saying she knew the whole time they were.
But, there were enough great moments and cohesiveness to drown out those outlier moments. They are not the outlier in this film. “The Last Jedi,” was critically loved while the audience maligned Rian Johnson’s entry. It did have its problems, but it was enjoyable for a majority.
What makes me so angry about this film is the potential this trilogy had way back in 2015. Yes, “The Force Awakens” was a retread of “A New Hope,” almost down to a “T.” But, Disney hardly ever gets anything wrong. Look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has gone on for more than a decade with many different directors and while there are some low moments, everything has a vision and moves smoothly.
This Star Wars trilogy is the direct opposite of that, epitomized in its final entry. Because of the legion of fans who hated Johnson’s TLJ, Abrams goes out of his way to throw shade at the film, with the character of Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) given the Jar Jar Binks treatment in this movie after she was a big part in TLJ.
Abrams does know that TLJ is canon, right? He can’t just throw out things willy nilly because fans didn’t like it. This isn’t a “Deadpool” movie.
If the directors had come ahead before 2015 and decided on an actual direction instead of a bunch of nonsense packaged as drama, then this trilogy could have really done something. Instead, it is a complete mess, leaving the viewer feeling empty afterward and asking more questions than they came in with.
I mean, what more can you expect from the director of “Lost” on how to stick a landing?
Rating: PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action.
My score: 60/100
