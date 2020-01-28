Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in front of ALDI.
“Two vehicles were stopped when a third vehicle hit them,” Kevin Radley, from the Stillwater Police Department said.
The accident caused one northbound lane and one southbound lane to be blocked.
According to Radley, someone involved in the accident complained of leg, back and arm injuries. Radley said it was probably caused by the airbag being deployed.
One of the drivers was transported to the Stillwater Medical Center by LifeNet.
The Stillwater Police Department was assisted by LifeNet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.