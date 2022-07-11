The Stillwater City Council approved a rezoning action Monday for a portion of the land surrounding the former Boomer Lake Station that had been left out of a previous rezone.
A Request for Proposals issued by the City of Stillwater in 2019 for adaptive reuse of the mothballed power plant specified that one of the tracts contained three emergency generators that could not be removed. But it has now been decided the generators can be removed, making that section of the property suitable for building.
On June 14 the Stillwater Planning Commission approved a recommendation to rezone the area with the generators from Public to Residential Multi-family Intermediate and to extend that RMI zoning westward along a strip of land currently zoned Commercial General.
The development, named Lakeview Landing, includes upscale two- and three-bedroom town homes ranging from just under 1,800 square feet to just under 2,400 square feet.
The properties in the gated community are listed starting at $750,000 and topping out at $925,000 or $386 per square foot for the three-story, three-bedroom 2.5 bath unit with an in-unit private elevator.
The residential development will be built around an entertainment complex in the City of Stillwater’s former power plant, which will retain the industrial look and feel while housing a restaurant, brewery and outdoor entertainment area.
The area has been dubbed The Power District.
Its revitalization is expected to spur more redevelopment in nearby neighborhoods. Commercial property owners along Highpoint Drive are already hosting outdoor market events in what they hope will be come its own arts district within walking distance of the housing and entertainment at Lakeview Landing.
The Power District will eventually combine mixed residential, restaurant, entertainment and shopping, according to the developer.
In 2021 city staff said the developer planned to bring about $30 million in private investment to supplement the $6 million in assistance committed by the City of Stillwater.
Acting through the Stillwater Economic Development Authority, the City agreed in June 2021 to provide Lakeview Landing LLC, with an advance of $250,000 to cover pre-development costs, with 95% going to direct Phase 1 costs and 5% going toward renderings of the town homes for zoning and pre-sales.
The rest of the $6 million will be disbursed as the City is satisfied the developer has met conditions and obligations under a redevelopment agreement the City Council approved in April 2021.
The project gets a piece of property that was off the tax rolls back on and greatly increases its value. That increased value will be captured by a Tax Increment Financing District and used by the City of Stillwater to repay the Stillwater Utilities Authority for its $6 million internal loan at 1.75% interest over 25 years.
The upscale residences are being marketed to well-heeled alumni of Oklahoma State University. On its website, Lakeview Landing promises a unique luxury lifestyle close to Boone Pickens Stadium and says it “will become our home away from home no matter where you actually live.”
According to lakeviewlandingstillwater.com, four of the eight lakeside units have already been sold and the site development permit has been issued.
The property will be developed in phases and, according to the real estate listings, the town homes will be ready in 2023.
