Aerosol sunscreens are being pulled from the shelves at retailers nationwide after Johnson & Johnson issued a voluntary recall because internal testing found benzene in some samples of the products.
Benzene is a chemical commonly used in manufacturing of plastics and other materials that is known to cause cancer in humans. It is also produced naturally by things like volcanoes and forest fires.
People can be exposed to benzene by breathing it, ingesting it or absorbing it through the skin.
Benzene harms people “by causing cells not to work correctly. For example, it can cause bone marrow not to produce enough red blood cells, which can lead to anemia. Also, it can damage the immune system by changing blood levels of antibodies and causing the loss of white blood cells,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “… Long-term exposure to high levels of benzene in the air can cause leukemia, cancer of the blood-forming organs.”
Johnson & Johnson issued a statement saying the levels detected through its testing would not be expected to harm users’ health.
“While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products. We are investigating the cause of this issue, which is limited to certain aerosol sunscreen products.”
Five different products sold by Johnson & Johnson under the Neutrogena and Aveeno brands are included in the recall.
The products were distributed nationwide and all can sizes and all levels of SPF are included in the recall.
In addition, the CVS drugstore chain is pulling some of its store-branded products.
A CVS spokesperson said the company is halting sales of two types of after-sun care out of “an abundance of caution,” CBS MoneyWatch reported. The spokesman also said the company is working with its supplier to take additional steps.
The products under recall include:
Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen
Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen
Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen
Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen
CVS products include:
CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera
CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera Spray
People who have any of these products should stop using them immediately and discard them appropriately.
Johnson & Johnson said consumers can contact the JJCI Consumer Care Center 24/7 with questions or to request a refund by calling 1-800-458-1673.
People who have any questions or concerns, or who have experienced any problems related to using the products should contact their doctor or healthcare provider.
The FDA is encouraging health professionals and patients to report problems or side effects related to use of the recalled products to its MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.
Reports can be submitted online and forms can be downloaded at fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm or by calling 1-800-332-1088.
