It’s been a week of uncertainty, but the results for the Republican runoff primary to determine a candidate for State House District 24 have been certified. Michael Baughman was officially declared the winner Friday after his opponent Andrew Muchmore withdrew a petition asking for a new election.
Baughman will go on to face incumbent Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, in the November general election.
Preliminary results on Election Night showed Baughman as the victor by a narrow, 12-vote margin. On the Aug. 26, Muchmore filed his petition with the Oklahoma State Election Board saying there were clerical irregularities at voting sites and excessive signage from his opponent that justified throwing out a handful of precincts and calling for a new election.
Muchmore’s hearing in Payne County District Court was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, but he withdrew the petition the evening before.
One of his complaints had centered around signatures missing on at least one copy of a tape printed from one of the voting machines. Three copies are printed from each machine, Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said. All three should have signatures by the final count from three precinct officials. In one precinct, the copy turned in to the election board had no signatures.
Klein said the accuracy of the results could still be confirmed because the tape hung on the precinct door was signed as required and she was confident the copy sealed in a box with the ballots was also signed. She said she was prepared to open the box in court if needed.
When Klein opened the box Friday before the Election Board – consisting of members appointed by each major party: Republican Thomas Walraven and Democrat Linda Andre, with Klein serving as the secretary – the tape enclosed had been properly signed.
The redundancies and checks in the system had worked as designed, she said.
Klein said before the November general election, she plans to issue a reminder to all her precinct workers that they must mark the party of all ballots issued when voters sign in and they are required to sign each copy of the tape at the end that shows the final count.
