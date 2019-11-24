Payne County 4-H members who excelled in many areas of 4-H work were recognized at the annual 4-H Achievement Banquet held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Payne County
Expo Center. Over two hundred fifty 4-H’ers, parents, donors, and special guests attended the event.
The banquet theme was “Passport to the Past Ticket to Tomorrow” and many 4-H members received awards which represented the culmination of many years of work toward their 4-H goals. Many younger 4-H members set goals for the future at the banquet as they watched
Senior 4-H members being recognized for their outstanding 4-H careers.
4-H members receiving special awards at the banquet include:
Outstanding First Year 4-H Member: Jacob May of Payne County Livestock and Stormy Oliver of Ripley 4-H;
Danforth “I Dare You” Award: Sarah Walker of Leaders of Tomorrow and Delaney Corter of Freedom 4-H; Jordan Morris Memorial Citizenship Awards: Lauren and Teegin Crosthwait of Freedom 4-H;
Dairy Foods Award: Anna Cox of Heritage 4-H;
Peanut Award: Henry Kimbrough and Caity Wagner of Heritage 4-H;
Electric Award: Brayden Arnall and Kirsten Rouser of Heritage 4-H;
Breads Award: Autumn Lindsey, Leaders of Tomorrow 4-H and Carolyn Greenfield of
Twin Mounds 4-H;
Food-Nutrition Award: Abby Logan, Heritage 4-H;
Animal Science Award: Tassi Jo Fadely of Payne Co. Livestock Club, Ava Litviak of
Heritage 4-H, Jesse Morris and Ashlynn Huston of Ripley 4-H;
Friend of 4-H: Stillwater Milling Company and Payne County OHCE;
Outstanding Organizational Leaders: Stephanie and Paul Wecker of Heritage, 17 years,
Donna Dollins of Perkins 15 years, David and Leslee Imhoff of Cushing 13 years;
Outstanding Rookie Leader: Maria Percell of Twin Mounds 4-H
Outstanding Project Leader: Dr. Randy Taylor of Stillwater
Dowell Award: Samantha Wagner of Heritage 4-H and Kate Wardlaw of Freedom 4-H;L.V. and Juanita Walker Junior Achievement Award: Samantha Wagner of Heritage 4-H; Gloria Hesser Memorial 4-H Scholarship: Audrey Ochsner, Heritage 4-H;
Duane McVey Scholarship: Raphael Wall of Perkins 4-H; Tarpey Hall of Fame: Raphael Wall of Perkins and Teegin Crosthwait of Freedom 4-H; 2019-2020 Payne County 4-H Officers installed were: President: Raphael Wall of Perkins 4-H; Vice-President: Teegin Crosthwait of Freedom 4-H; Secretary: Kyla Langstraat of Payne Co. Hot Shots 4-H; Reporter: Ryne Crosthwait of Freedom 4-H; Recreational Leaders: Delaney Corter of Freedom 4-H; Junior Directors: Madison Huston of Ripley 4-H and Kate Wardlaw of Freedom 4-H; Payne County Ambassadors: Carolyn Greenfield of Twin Mounds 4-H; Isaac Ochsner of Heritage 4-H; Mason Zweiacker, Leaders of Tomorrow 4-H and Madison Zweiacker, Leaders of Tomorrow 4-H.
Awards inlcuded: Audrey Ochsner was named the recipient of the Gloria Hesser Memorial 4-H Scholarship sponsored by Payne County OHCE.
(2) DOWELL AWARD WINNERS: Kate Wardlaw of Freedom 4-H and Samantha Wagner of Heritage 4-H were named the 2019 Payne County 4-H Dowell award winners. The award was recognized at the 4-H Achievement Banquet for their accomplishments in 4-H leadership in 2019.
(3) TOP OF THE CROP: Stormy Oliver of Ripley 4-H and Jacob May of Payne Co. Livestock 4-H were named the Outstanding First-Year member of Payne County 4-H for 2019 at the annual 4-H Achievement Banquet. Stormy and Jacob were presented with embroidered 4-H jackets sponsored by Kent & Barbara Houck in recognition of their many accomplishments.
(4) TARPEY HALL OF FAME: Raphael Wall of the Perkins 4-H Club was named one of two Payne County 4-H Tarpey Hall of Fame winners at the Payne County 4-H Achievement Banquet. Raphael is pictured here with his parents, Lilia and Allan Wall. Tarpey Hall of Fame is the highest honor you can receive in Payne County 4-H.
(5) TARPEY HALL OF FAME: Teegin Crosthwait of the Freedom 4-H Club was named one of two Payne County 4-H Tarpey Hall of Fame winners at the Payne County 4-H Achievement Banquet. Teegin is pictured here with her parents, Jennifer and Matt Crosthwait. Tarpey Hall of Fame is the highest honor you can receive in Payne County 4-H.
(6) JORDAN MORRIS MEMORIAL AWARD WINNERS: Lauren and Teegin Crosthwait of Freedom 4-H, pictured here with Jordan’s mom, Nita Morris, were named the winners of the Payne County 4-H Jordan Morris Memorial Citizenship Award. The award is presented to one Junior and one Senior who have excelled in 4-H citizenship and community service during the past year. Lauren Crosthwait was named the Junior division winner while Teegin Crosthwait received the Senior award at the Payne County 4-H Achievement Banquet.
(7) OUTSTANDING 4-H VOLUNTEER LEADER: Stephanie and Paul Weckler, Heritage 4-H Leaders, 17 years; Donna Dollins, Perkins 4-H Leader, 15 years; were named the Outstanding Volunteer Leaders in Payne County 4-H for 2019. Not pictured are David and Leslee Imhoff, Cushing 4-H Leaders, 13 years who were also recognized as one of the Outstanding 4-H Volunteer Leaders.
(8) OUTSTANDING 4-H ROOKIE LEADER: Maria Percell, Twin Mounds 4-H Leader, was named the Outstanding 4-H Rookie Volunteer Leader in Payne County 4-H for 2019.
(9) OUTSTANDING PROJECT LEADER: Dr. Randy Taylor, Payne County 4-H Leather Club Leader, was named the 2019 Outstanding Project Volunteer Leader for Payne County 4-H.
Winter forage field day
On Dec. 12,, Oklahoma State University Extension will be hosting a Winter Forage Field Day beginning at 10:00 a.m. This event is set to be held at the Oklahoma Agricultural Experiment Station in Perkins Oklahoma. The topics of discussion are Developing a Winter Grazing System, Winter Nutritional needs of the Cowherd, and the Economics of Grazing Systems. If interested, please RSVP by Dec. 10th to the Payne County Extension Office at 405-747-8320.
Oklahoma State University, in compliance with Title VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Executive Order 11246 as amended, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and other federal laws and regulations, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability, or status as a veteran in any of its policies, practices or procedures. This includes but is not limited to admissions, employment, financial aid, and educational services. References within this publication to any specific commercial product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, service mark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not constitute or imply endorsement by Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.