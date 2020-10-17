The Payne County Cattle Producers Association Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association would like to invite you to attend the annual steak dinner and trade show of the Payne County Cattle Producers on Thursday, Oct 29 at the Payne County Expo Center. Our dinner and trade show will be held in the Expo Hall located on the northwest corner of the Expo Center.
The trade show booths will be set up by 5 p.m. with Performance Contest beginning at 3 p.m. followed by Stocker Contest and the meal at 7 p.m. You are encouraged to bring your spouse or guests. Dinner tickets are $20 per person. The annual membership fee is $100 and should be paid at the time your reservations are made for the dinner unless you have already paid your dues to the Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association (OCA). If you do not know your OCA membership renewal date, you can contact OCA at 405-235-4391. Please return your dues and reservation form by October 23rd, to the Payne County OSU Extension Center, 315 W. 6th Suite 103, Stillwater, OK 74074. Your tickets will be waiting at the door.
The Performance Contest will be held in conjunction with our annual meeting. We will be hosting the 23rd annual “Haskell Cudd Stocker Calf and Replacement Heifer Contest.” This year’s contest will have 3 divisions: Stocker Calves; Commercial Replacement Heifers and Registered Replacement Heifers. Stillwater Milling is sponsoring $100, $75, and $50 valued prizes to the first, second and third place pen of three spring born stocker calves and first, second and third place pen of three spring born replacement heifers. The stocker calf pens will be judged on market potential. The 27th recipient of the county Cattlemen’s Hall of Fame will be honored during the evening. We would welcome any item that you, as a producer, would like to donate to the silent auction portion of our program this year. If you would like to participate with a donation please contact the Payne County Extension office at (405) 747-8320.
Perspective Trade Show Participants:
The Trade Show booth participants will exhibit in conjunction with the Cattle Producers Annual Banquet. We are requesting display booths be set up by 3 p.m. The space available will be approximately 10 feet X 10 feet. Producers are invited to begin arriving at 3 p.m. to participate in the cattle producers’ contests and visit.
Your cost for a booth space is $75 and includes one ticket for the steak dinner. Additional dinner tickets can be purchased for $20 and by making reservations. The membership of the county association is invited along with their spouse or guests. If you would like to participate in the prize drawing, please notify the Payne County Extension Office, of your plans when you set up your booth. If your business would like to become a member of Payne County Cattle Producers and OCA the associate member dues are $250, individual membership dues are $100. If interested, please contact our office at 405-747-8320.
La Niña Pattern Grips Southern Plains
Oklahoma is experiencing one of the driest stretches of weather we have experienced in quite a while. Most of the western and part of the northern counties are already in some type of drought declaration. Looking at both the short-term and long-term weather forecast, drought is expected to expand and worsen in the coming weeks.
Part of the expected drier than normal conditions is likely related to the current La Niña pattern. This is the cold phase of the El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and occurs when sea surface temperatures drop below average across the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean. As with its warm phase ENSO counterpart, El Niño, this disruption of sea surface temperatures and atmospheric circulation can impact weather patterns across the globe, including those in the Southern Plains. ENSO is a naturally varying climate pattern and its different phases can persist for several seasons or several years. In addition to the warm and cold phases, there is also a neutral state in which the ocean and atmospheric conditions are within their long-term averages.
During La Niña, the jet stream meanders farther to the north and the Pacific moisture inflows tends to decrease, leaving the southern tier of the United States with fewer storm systems. The impacts most common in Oklahoma are above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. The impacts are normally strongest from late fall through early spring although not every La Niña produces the typical impacts.
Scientists expect the La Niña conditions observed to continue through at least the winter months. Strength of the La Niña event does seem to matter, with the moderate and strong episodes producing the most significant impacts. Forecasters indicate that during the peak November-January season of this year the pattern should stay in the borderline moderate category. Unfortunately for Oklahoma, moderate La Niña’s have resulted in historically drier conditions than either the strong or weak categories.
While there can still be strong arctic fronts, La Niña episodes typically result in warmer than average temperatures across the majority of Oklahoma. Far western Oklahoma and the Oklahoma panhandle have the greatest chances of experiencing temperatures above the long-term average but often the entire state sees warmer winters.
Another undesirable component of the La Niña pattern is the likelihood of experiencing increased chances of severe weather events in the spring, especially in the central and eastern portions of the state. This potentially could include more strong thunderstorms with hail and tornadoes.
The ENSO weather pattern is just one of several that can impact the weather of Oklahoma, but it is the most easily predictable. Other patterns such as the Artic and the North Atlantic Oscillations could line up and change our winter moisture outcomes more favorably.
There’s a mouse in my house
They typically live near people throughout the year, but with cooler weather arriving, many mice are looking to move a little closer.
Mice scramble to locate shelter before winter hits, said Kevin Shelton, Oklahoma State University Extension associate specialist and coordinator of OSU’s Pesticide Safety Education Program.
“The house mouse, also known as Mus musculus, primarily is nocturnal, but it isn’t uncommon to see them during the daylight hours,” Shelton said. “They aren’t welcome guests because they are a nuisance and will cause damage by chewing on wiring and drywall in a home. They also contaminate food, grain and other stored products. Damage is caused by chewing, as well as urine and fecal matter.”
There are a few telltale signs of a mouse in the house, said Gina Peek, OSU Extension housing and consumer specialist.
“Mouse droppings are a good indication of an infestation and typically are found along runways or feeding areas. Also, tracks may be seen on dusty surfaces or shelves where flour may be stored,” Peek said. “Consumers also may find gnaw marks on boxes or bags of food, on doors or other surfaces in the home. Keep an eye out for smudge or rub marks. Mice leave behind oil and dirt from their fur on frequently traveled routes.”
Mice also can be heard running across upper surfaces of ceilings and climbing within walls. Also, watch for nests in attics, basements, storage sheds and garages.
Peek suggested a few simple steps for mouse control:
• Eliminate food and water sources.
• Household garbage should be removed from the house and placed in an outside bin with a secure lid.
• Pet owners should feed pets only what the animal can eat at one time.
• Store pet food in a container with a tight-fitting lid.
• Fix indoor and outdoor water leaks.
• Eliminate breeding and nesting sites.
• Store firewood away from the house and off the ground.
• Remove rubbish and trash from outside the home.
• Remove clutter inside the home.
Shelton said it is important to develop a control program to help cut down the mouse population.
“Focus first on reducing food sources, pest entry points and places where mice can take refuge. Consider traps as a last resort,” he said. “They may seem rather ‘old school,’ but snap traps are an effective method of rodent control. Typically, mice have small territories, so traps must be placed in those areas in order to be effective. Trap placement and orientation are important, so be sure to read the package directions.”
Live-catch traps also can be purchased commercially and baited with food or rodenticide, Shelton said. In addition, mice are nibblers, so it is best to put a little bait in several bait stations to increase consumption.
“I would suggest using several different kinds of bait until a preference is detected, then use that one until feeding stops,” he said. “Always use an enclosed bait station and never place it where children or pets can access it.”
Although commercially available, glue traps do not discriminate on what they catch, and can be a danger to animals that are not the intended target, Peek said.
“Animals that touch a glue trap immediately are caught and stuck to the board, which usually results in a slow death by starvation or suffocation,” she said. “It’s best to avoid using these traps.”
Consumers have likely seen ultrasonic devices advertised as a method to repel mice. Although mice are timid and will run away from many sounds, they will get used to the ultrasonic devices in a day or two.
“Mice aren’t protected by law and may be controlled using any pesticide registered by federal or state authorities for this purpose, or by mechanical methods,” Shelton said. “Before the cold weather hits, take some time to look around your home for areas that would attract mice and to seal up any openings that would provide access to your home.”
