The Payne County Cattle Producers Association Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association would like to invite you to attend the annual steak dinner and trade show of the Payne County Cattle Producers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Payne County Expo Center. Our dinner and trade show will be held in the Expo Hall located on the northwest corner of the Expo Center.
The trade show booths will be set up by 5 p.m. with Performance Contest beginning at 3 p.m. followed by Stocker Contest and the meal at 7 p.m. You are encouraged to bring your spouse or guests. Dinner tickets are $20 per person. The annual membership fee is $100 and should be paid at the time your reservations are made for the dinner unless you have already paid your dues to the Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association (OCA). If you do not know your OCA membership renewal date, you can contact OCA at 405-235-4391. Please return your dues and reservation form by October 26th, to the Payne County OSU Extension Center, 315 W. 6th Suite 103, Stillwater, OK 74074. Your tickets will be waiting at the door.
The Performance Contest will be held in conjunction with our annual meeting. We will be hosting the 23rd annual “Haskell Cudd Stocker Calf and Replacement Heifer Contest.” This year’s contest will have 3 divisions: Stocker Calves; Commercial Replacement Heifers and Registered Replacement Heifers. Stillwater Milling is sponsoring $100, $75, and $50 valued prizes to the first, second and third place pen of three spring born stocker calves and first, second and third place pen of three spring born replacement heifers. The stocker calf pens will be judged on market potential. The 27th recipient of the county Cattlemen’s Hall of Fame will be honored during the evening. We would welcome any item that you, as a producer, would like to donate to the silent auction portion of our program this year. If you would like to participate with a donation please contact the Payne County Extension office at (405) 747-8320.
Perspective Trade Show Participants:
The Trade Show booth participants will exhibit in conjunction with the Cattle Producers Annual Banquet. We are requesting display booths be set up by 3:00 p.m. The space available will be approximately 10 feet X 10 feet. Producers are invited to begin arriving at 3:00 p.m. to participate in the cattle producers’ contests and visit.
Your cost for a booth space is $75.00 and includes one ticket for the steak dinner. Additional dinner tickets can be purchased for $20.00 and by making reservations. The membership of the county association is invited along with their spouse or guests. If you would like to participate in the prize drawing, please notify the Payne County Extension Office, of your plans when you set up your booth. If your business would like to become a member of Payne County Cattle Producers and OCA the associate member dues are $250.00, individual membership dues are $100.00. If interested, please contact our office at 405-747-8320.
Oklahoma Forage Conditions Update
According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, the last thirty days are the sixth driest on record for this period in the state of Oklahoma. The situation is much more extreme in the western part of the state with the Panhandle, North Central, West Central and Southwest regions all reporting the driest total for this thirty day period in 100 years of records. All of these regions reported less than 0.1 inches of rainfall for the period. Drought conditions have expanded rapidly across the state with the Drought Monitor showing 32 percent of the state in some level of drought (D1-D4) and another 27 percent of the state abnormally dry (D0). One month ago in mid-September, just 17 percent of the state had D1-D4 conditions with another 9 percent abnormally dry (D0).
Deteriorating range and pasture conditions reflect the lack of rainfall. The latest conditions show that 13 percent of pastures are in very poor condition, up from 5 percent four weeks ago. Pastures in poor condition increased to 19 percent from 10 percent four weeks ago. Pastures in good to excellent condition dropped from 50 percent four weeks ago to 23 percent in the current data.
Winter wheat is an important winter forage in Oklahoma. The latest crop progress report shows that 69 percent of Oklahoma wheat is planted with 39 percent emerged, both ahead of the five-year average for this date. However, rapidly drying soil moisture conditions means that wheat growth will stall out very soon without additional rainfall. Wheat planted recently may not have sufficient topsoil moisture to germinate. Diminishing wheat pasture prospects is limiting stocker cattle demand for winter grazing and will impact cow-calf producers who count on wheat forage as part of winter feed supplies.
The October USDA-NASS crop production report included estimates for other hay and alfalfa hay production. The beef cattle industry in Oklahoma relies mostly on other hay, which is projected to be down nearly 14 percent from last year. Alfalfa hay, which makes up less than 13 percent of total Oklahoma hay production, is projected to be up about 7 percent year over year. In total, Oklahoma hay production is projected to be down nearly 12 percent in 2020. However, Oklahoma did have above average hay stocks at the beginning of the hay crop year on May 1.
With La Niña conditions firmly in place, warmer, drier winter weather is expected in Oklahoma. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts are for drought conditions to persist and expand eastward across the state through the winter. Eventually, declining water supplies may become an issue for cattle production, though I have not heard of major problems thus far. Current weather forecasts show limited prospects for rainfall in the next two weeks.
Drought conditions are no doubt adding to the seasonal pressure on feeder cattle and cull cow prices at this time of year. The dry conditions will likely keep cattle markets under pressure until Thanksgiving at least. Cattle producers should assess forage, feed and water supplies now and develop a plan for the coming months. It could be a long winter.
Helpful tips for parents during these stressful times
Parenting can be a struggle even under the best of circumstances. This year has ushered in many new challenges for parents, including economic and health concerns, as well as dealing with distance learning issues. Couple those with normal toddler temper tantrums and the result is a recipe for a highly stressed parent.
Now is a great time to get back to parenting basics to help prevent and cope with children’s temper tantrums and distance learning blues, said Laura Hubbs-Tait, Oklahoma State University Extension parenting specialist.
“A toddler or young child expresses frustration and negative emotions with a temper tantrum, which typically involves screaming, hitting, biting or throwing themselves on the floor,” Hubbs-Tait said. “Because they can hurt themselves or others, it’s important to take steps to help prevent this behavior. When children are calm, parents can teach them how to breathe in order to calm themselves when the kids become frustrated. When parents see that a toddler or preschooler is becoming more stressed, they can help them calm down with breathing exercises.”
One method is to teach the child to blow on a pinwheel. Encourage the youngster to make it spin slowly and then faster. End with slower blowing/breathing to increase calming. Another breathing exercise is to have the child take a deep breath while raising their arms over their head and pretending to be a tree. Parents can tell the child to use their mouth to make wind that will blow the branches and leaves. Have the child blow faster and end with slower blowing and breathing to increase calming.
A key element when a child throws a tantrum is for the parent, grandparents, childcare provider or teacher to remain calm.
“It’s important for the adult to practice their own self-calming routines and take a few deep, cleansing breaths or whatever calming methods work best for you,” she said. “If needed, have someone calm stay with the child while you walk away to calm yourself.”
When dealing with the tantrum, help the child become calm by speaking softly. Hold the child gently and have them use breathing and calming routines. Do not bribe the child to stop or give in to what the child wants.
“For public tantrums, or those that are affecting the whole family, give the child the choice of calming down there or going to their room to scream and cry,” Hubbs-Tait said. “However, only offer choices you’re willing to put into practice.”
With older children who may be stressed with virtual or homeschool learning, it’s important to keep a routine. Balance the student’s learning time with relaxed time and activity time. Practice patience, patience and more patience and look for the positive moments in each day.
To help enhance focus during school time, select a location in the home that is exclusively theirs for learning. Avoid distractions by turning off all electronics not needed for instruction.
“Help your child identify feelings that may be clouding their learning. Respond with empathy, confidence and encouragement. Say ‘I’m glad you told me how sad you are. Not being with your friends is hard. I think you can finish what your teacher wants you to do now, and then we can talk ways for you to safely connect with your friends,’” she said. “Recognize the child’s competence and effort, as well as promote independence and planning. Also, encourage flexibility and accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative.”
Parents also need to take care of themselves during this time. It can be very stressful trying to maintain working full time while helping children learn. Parents often may feel there is no break from kids or work.
To get a break, pair up with other parents and families and trade off giving each other some needed time away from the children. Start a play group for young children for an hour or two so parents (or grandparents) can take some time off. Be sure to follow all safety guidelines of wearing masks and washing hands often.
“During these stressful times, it’s imperative parents and other primary caregivers take breaks. Some of the breaks can be with the kids,” Hubbs-Tait said. “For example, take the kids on a walk and look for positive things. Look for community opportunities where you and your children can help. We’re experiencing a time of greatly heightened anxiety and distress and it’s vital to stay physically and emotionally healthy.”
AG Corner is provided by Payne County Extension Educators Nathan Anderson, Agriculture, Dea Rash, FCS
Keith Reed, Horticulture and Summer Leister, 4-H.
