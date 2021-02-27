The following is the schedule for the 2021 Payne County Spring Livestock Show:
Sunday, Feb 28
• 10 a.m. Expo Center open for stalling.
• Stall assignments will be posted.
• Sheep & goats must be bedded before penning.
• 3:30 p.m. All sheep and goats must be in place
• 4:00 p.m. Weigh & check-in market lambs and goats
• 6:00 p.m. Doe Fitting Contest
• 12:00 midnight Lock facilities
Monday, March 1
• 6 a.m. Facilities will be open
• 8 a.m.– 8 p.m. Show Office Opens (Must turn in signed affidavit)
• 9 a.m. Sheep Show Begins
• Breeding Show
• Breeding selection for Grand/Res. Champion
• Market Show
• Market selection for Grand/Res Champion
• Sheep Showmanship Contest, then Sale Order
• Sheep will be released at the end of the sheep show
• 5-7 p.m. Swine checked in by superintendent @ Check Point
Location
• 5 p.m. Goat show begins
• Doe Show
• Selection of Doe Grand/Res Champions
• Market Goat
• Selection of Market Grand/Res Champions
• Goat Showmanship Contest, then Sale Order
• Goat will be released at the end of the goat show
• 6 p.m. All beef and dairy must be in place
• 6:30 p.m. Check registration papers for Dairy Heifers
• Weigh Market & Prospect Steers
• Check registration papers & tattoos for Beef Heifers
• midnight Lock facilities
Tuesday, March 2
• 6a.m.-12 midnight Facilities will be open
• 7a.m. –noon
Swine checked in by superintendent
• 8 a.m. Dairy Heifer Show
• Selection of Supreme/Res. Dairy Heifer
• Dairy Showmanship Contest, then Sale Order
• Dairy will be released at the end of the Dairy show
• 10 a.m. Market Broilers check in
• 11 a.m. Beef Heifer Show
• Selection of Supreme/Res. Beef Heifer, then Sale Order
• Prospect Steer Show
• Market Steer Show
• Selection of Prospect Grand & Reserve
• Selection of Market Grand & Reserve
• Heifer & Steer Combined Showmanship Contest
• Sale Order
• Beef will be released at the end of the Beef show
• 1 p.m. Market Broiler Judging Begins
• Broilers will be released at the end of the Broilers show
• 1 p.m. Weighing of Market Swine
Wednesday, March 3
• 6a.m.-12 midnight Facilities will be open
• 9:00 a.m. Swine Show
• Swine selection for Grand/Res. Champion
• Breed Sale Order, then Swine Showmanship Contest
• Swine will be released at the end of the swine show
• 1 p.m. Cattle Fitting Contest
Thursday, March 4
• 6 a.m. Facilities will be open
• 5 p.m. Sale Animals Must Be in Place
• 5:30 p.m. Buyer’s Dinner in Community Building
• 7 p.m. Premium Sale
Cattle on feed and feeder supplies
The February Cattle on Feed report from USDA showed a February 1 feedlot inventory of 12.1 million head, 101.5 percent of one year ago. January placements were 2.017 million head, up 3.2 percent year over year. Placements were higher than the average pre-report estimate but at the top end of the range of analyst estimates. The increase in placements was mostly in cattle weighing 700-900 pounds but did also include a 5.1 percent year over year increase in cattle weighing less than 600 pounds. January marketings were 1.822 million head, down 5.6 percent from one year ago and about as expected. However, January 2021 had two less slaughter days than the year before meaning that daily average marketings this year were 3.8 percent higher than last year.
The feedlot situation in early 2021 is a carryover from the disruptions and unusual dynamics last year. For the entire year in 2020, feedlot placements were down 4.0 percent. In the last half of the year feedlot placements were almost unchanged year over year, up 0.3 percent. However, this average belies dramatic dynamics as feedlot placements in the third quarter were up 8.5 percent year over year while placements in the fourth quarter were down 7.0 percent from the prior year. Total estimated feeder supplies outside of feedlots on January 1 were 25.66 million head, down just 0.2 percent year over year. The 1.3 percent year over year decrease in the 2020 calf crop, even when adjusted by decreased veal slaughter and increased feeder cattle imports, would have suggested a bigger decrease in the feeder supply on January 1. It appears that some feeder cattle were carried over into 2021 and likely is reflected in the relatively large January placements. Feeder supplies are somewhat front-loaded early in 2021 but should tighten up in the second half of the year.
Extension Corner is written by Payne County Extension educators Nathan Anderson, Agriculture, Dea Rash, FCS, Keith Reed, Horticulture and Summer Leister, 4-H.
