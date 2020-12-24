As the temperatures work their way down and the calendar pages move from November to December most people begin to get into the Christmas spirit. Being a ruminant nutritionist, I begin to look at the weather patterns and start saying things like “man this weather coming in is going to be hard on the cows’ energy requirements” to people who couldn’t care less. Even when they don’t respond to my statement, I begin telling them how cold stress makes a cow’s energy requirements skyrocket extremely high. After several eye rolls, I can sense they do not care for my conversation, so I transition to Christmas by saying “you know reindeer are ruminants!” Which leads a guy to wonder, how do they handle the cold so well and how do they have the energy to pull a sleigh filled with toys and controlled by a man, that I can only guess is pushing three hundred pounds?
Unlike cattle, cold stress is not an issue with reindeer. To stay warm a reindeer relies on two layers of hair. The undercoat is a fine, soft wool that stays right next to the skin. The outer layer of hair is long, hollow hair. The air trapped inside the long hairs holds in body heat next to the animal to protect it from the wind and cold. This long, hollow hair also helps the reindeer to float which allows it to swim. Reindeer also have hair on their noses. They are the only deer species that have hair covering their nose and this hair helps warm the air as they inhale. One report says that this insulation can change the outside air temperature from -40° F to 100.4° F before it hits the animal’s lungs in less than a second.
The diet of reindeer is extremely different than cattle as well. Instead of mainly forages, reindeer also eat mosses, herbs, ferns, and leaves of shrubs and trees, especially willows and birch. During the winter most of their diet is lichen (aka reindeer moss). They scrape the snow away with their hairy hooves and consume 9 to 18 pounds of vegetation per day. Lichens are two separate organisms. They are made up of fungi and algae, which live and grow together. The fungi support and protects the algae, and the algae has chlorophyll and makes the food. They both have something that the other needs. During the winter, the lichens are considerably low in crude protein (2-7%) but can be as high as 85% digestible. While Santa is working hard building toys, the reindeer are consuming lichens to maintain their energy, mineral, vitamin A, and vitamin B levels.
A trip around the globe pulling a heavy-set man in a sleigh can be very taxing on your energy status and lichens are a reindeer’s best food source for this task. Perhaps on Santa’s way home he should load the sleigh up with some good ol’ alfalfa hay.
Supplementing cattle on summer grass with DDG cubes
Gains of growing cattle grazing summer pasture in Oklahoma often do not meet expectations. Reduced performance or ‘Summer Slump’ is associated with decreasing forage quality during the late summer. Oklahoma State University developed the Oklahoma Gold and Oklahoma SuperGold supplementation programs to offset the reductions in protein and digestibility of the late summer forages. Recently a new extrusion technology has been developed to make a stable cube from dried distiller’s grains (DDG), a byproduct of the corn ethanol production process that is moderate in crude protein and high in energy. Research in Western Oklahoma rangelands showed economic and efficient improvements in performance of growing calves with DDG cubes, but no research has been conducted in a more humid environment of eastern Oklahoma or to see how other growth promoting technologies will work with this supplementation program. Thus, this demonstration was designed to determine performance responses of growing calves to combinations of season of feeding (early or late summer) along with free choice access to a loose mineral with or without the prebiotic Aspergillus oryzae (AO, Amaferm, BioZyme Inc.).
One hundred eleven calves of mixed sexes and breeds were individually weighed and fitted with an electronic ear tag, then randomly allotted to 3 pasture groups on May 11, 2020. Calves were reweighed on July 8 for the mid-point of the demonstration, and again on September 16 to end the demonstration. Group 1 were supplemented with 1 pound per calf per day of the DDG cube during the late summer only and provided a mineral without AO. Group 2 were supplemented with 2 pounds per calf per day of the DDG cube during the late summer only, drenched with a product supplying AO (Vita Charge Cattle Drench, BioZyme Inc) and provided a mineral containing AO throughout the summer. Group 3 were supplemented with 2 pounds per calf per day of the DDG cube during the early summer only, drenched with a product supplying AO (Vita Charge Cattle Drench, BioZyme Inc) and provided a mineral containing AO throughout the summer. Statistical inferences were made using individual calf as a pseudo replication with initial bodyweight and sex of the calf as covariates in the analysis.
Extension Corner is written by Payne County Extension educators Nathan Anderson, Agriculture, Dea Rash, FCS, Keith Reed, Horticulture and Summer Leister, 4-H.
