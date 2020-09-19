The following are some tips to help provide a wildlife food plot during the cooler season
1) Fence off 1 acre of land (208 feet x 208 feet OR 100 feet x 435 feet, etc.).
2) Spray with 1 quart of 2,4-D and 1 quart of glyphosate herbicides mixed in 20 gallons of water. Use up the entire tank on the acre. Apply the mixture in early to late July after a good rainfall when the plants are growing actively.
3) 1 to 2 weeks later mow off existing dead vegetation.
4) Disk ground 4 to 6 inches deep.
5) After disking, apply any lime, phosphorus and potassium called for from the soil test. If a soil test was not taken, apply 6 - 50-pound bags of 10-20- 10 fertilizer to the plot (if you don’t soil test, you’re food plot may not produce forage to its full potential).
6) Disk the fertilizer and lime into the soil. This should be done prior to seeding.
7) Around the first of September, disk the ground lightly 1 to 2 inches deep. Evenly spread 15 pounds of annual ryegrass seed over the entire acre. Do the same with 10 pounds of inoculated crimson clover, 5 pounds of inoculated red clover and 3 pounds of inoculated white clover (Ladino or other white clover variety).
8) Drag the plot lightly to cover the seed. A chain harrow will work the best. Bed springs, pallets or a 10 foot cut cedar tree can be used as a drag. A very light covering of soil on the seed is all that’s needed.
9) Apply a 50 pound bag of 46-0-0 in mid-October to kick ryegrass in high gear.
10) With any luck and some rain you should have green food plots by mid-October.
The ryegrass should reseed itself every year. The red and white clover should survive for 3 years. The crimson will need to be reseeded every fall. Fertilizer should be applied every year. By the fourth year the food plot should be soil sampled, re-worked and re-planted.
The above plot can be planted without disking but follow the other steps as written. Do not expect as good a stand as you would with disking.
Mow down plots in late June. If grassy summer weeds become a problem, treat plots in July with 1 quart of Poast herbicide + 1 quart of crop oil concentrate in 20 gallons of water. Read and follow all pesticide label directions prior to use.
• Planting dates can be moved 10 days earlier or later depending on local weather conditions.
• If planting a commercial wildlife seed blend, follow the planting rate directions on the seed bag.
• The monoculture seeding rate, means a plant species planted by itself without any other crop being planted with it.
• The mixed seeding rate is if two or more species of plants are to be planted in the same plot. Example: Lablab at 5 pound/ac + sorghum at 4 pound/ac = 9 pounds of total seed mix per acre.
• This is just a partial list of the most used wildlife food plot plants. If you have an interest in other specific plants, visit with your local county extension educator.
Improving calf gains
Producers are constantly looking for ways to improve their average daily gains (ADG) of their calves. Once you have exhausted the potential of the genetics and nutrition, what else can a producer do to increase the pounds of beef produced on the farm?
Recently published research from the University of Arkansas demonstrated that calf gains will increase by using the well-known, time-tested tool called monensin. Monensin, probably better known by the trade names Rumensin or Monovet 90, has shown to have many benefits to cattle production such as improved feed efficiency, prevention/control of coccidiosis, increased milk production efficiency in dairy cows, improved feed efficiency in mature beef cows, and improved weight gain on growing calves. Many times, for producers it is difficult to offer monensin within a supplementation, therefore the next option would be to provide it in a self-fed mineral. Weiss et al. compared the performance of calves on a forage based diet and were offered a self-fed mineral that contained no medication to the performance of calves that were offered a self-fed mineral that contained two different levels of monensin (100 mg or 200 mg of monensin per feeding).
The research reported that actual consumption of monensin during the trial was 0, 109, and 170 mg per steer, and an actual consumption of 5.0, 4.4, and 3.4 ounces of mineral per steer per day for the control, 100 mg, and 200 mg treatments, respectively. The target daily intake for these minerals was 4.0 ounces per day, therefore this research suggests that the higher inclusion rate of monensin had a negative impact on mineral consumption.
The data from this research shows that by adding monensin to the calf’s daily diet improved ADG. The calves consuming the 100 mg mineral gained 2.3 pounds. per day and the calves consuming the 200 mg mineral gained 2.29 lbs. per day, but the calves consuming the non-medicated mineral only gained 2.11 lbs. per day. The inclusion of monensin increased those gains by nine percent. The data did not indicate any improvements in gains with the higher level of monensin compared to the lower level of inclusion. Therefore, the additional monensin did not have any additional benefits and would come at a higher cost.
Producers who are looking to increase the number of pounds produced on the farm should consider using a tool that has been around since the mid 1970’s. Monensin has proven many times to have a positive rate of return on investment. If you have any questions on how to improve your animals’ performance contact your OSU Extension office.
Setting A Baseline for Winter Feed Costs
Believe it or not, cooler weather and all that goes with it will be here soon. Cow calf operators in eastern Oklahoma will soon be entering what is traditionally a high cost time period in their operations. As our Bermudagrass stalls at frost and the fescue slows, our dependency on round bales and supplements will become more prevalent until spring arrives. Filling this nutrition gap in the most cost-efficient manner can change the color of ink on our financial documents from red to black.
How Significant is the Cost?
While most would assume the cost in this area is significant, just how significant depends on the operation and its dependence on forage production, grazing efficiency, purchased inputs, etc. There are datasets of operations around the country that help track and monitor expenses. Two of the most popular are the Kansas Farm Management Association (KFMA) and FINBIN from the Center for Farm Financial Management. The producer data from 2019 tells the same story that we have always known. Meeting the nutritional needs of the cow herd is expensive. How expensive? Nutritional cost is hands down the largest component of the operation’s direct costs and half or more of the operations annual total cost. The KFMA average feed and pasture cost for 2019 was $504.49/cow1 and the sum of the feed and pasture related direct expenses from the FINBIN data base was $449.45/cow2.
Set a Baseline in 2020/21
Profit opportunities in the cow calf realm are modest right now. But we need to remember that profit is derived from not only better revenue but also by reducing cost. We can get more efficient in meeting the cow’s winter nutritional requirements, but we need to know what we are currently spending. Limited options are available to make major winter-feeding or grazing changes at this point in the year. But we could accurately track our expenses along with our haying and feeding quantities. As we move into next year this information could be used to evaluate our changes/improvements. Having numbers to reference is much more accurate and effective than reminiscing after the fact.
For the producer that grows and bales their own hay, this task may look a bit different. A spring and summer spent on the baler may make costs look a bit different. Blanket statements are usually too vague on the hay production issue. The cost position of someone running a JD4020 with a Hesston 5500 baler that is putting up 100 bales in a summer is drastically different than an operation with new equipment putting up 2,000 bales.
The 2019-20 OSU Custom Rate Survey3 gives us a glimpse into what custom hay harvesters are charging to cut, rake, and bale. The survey gives us an estimate of $20-23/bale. Sure, there is a profit component in that price, but the custom operators are covering more acres than our typical ranch and running the equipment at closer to its full capacity giving it an advantage in economy of scale. Equipment, nutrient replacement, and opportunity costs are all part of the equation also. Opportunity costs would reference what we would do with the additional forage instead of wrapping it up. Could we purchase a set of summer yearlings, retain a calf crop past weaning, run more cows?
The calculation and analysis of winter feed costs can be difficult but is doable. Our best chance to accomplish this is to start with where we are now. The more we can do with assets that we have (land, cows) generally the better off we are. Being diligent in finding efficient ways to extend the grazing season and increase the quality of forage available will pay dividends. Starting now measuring hay use, feed, and your time is the first step to establish a baseline for your operation that can be used to reduce costs.
