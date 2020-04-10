It is inevitable this time of year for a few producers to call who have moldy feed or hay and wondering if they can feed it. We must remember that all the feed ingredients used in feeds have a shelf life. Many of these ingredients are grains used to make bread and we all know how fast bread can mold when exposed to the elements.
Animals can be affected in two different ways with mold. The first is called mycoses which is a disease state caused by the mold itself and the other is mycotoxicosis which is the disease state caused by a toxin produced by the mold. Mycosis can be in both animals and humans that are breathing in the mold spores and develop respiratory distress or have an allergic reaction to the mold. This is rarely a systemic disease but can cause abortions and blood poisoning in cattle. The mycotoxicosis is typically the concern of most producers. More than 400 mycotoxins have been identified, but only a few are regularly found in grains and seeds used for animal feed. Aflatoxin, Vomitoxin, and Zearalenone are a few that cause issues in livestock.
The mold spores have shown to decrease the palatability of feedstuffs which results in decreased dry matter intake causing a decrease in nutrient uptake. On top of a depressed appetite it has been shown to decrease energy digestibility by about 5%. Mycotoxin in feeds have also shown to decrease milk production by up to 15%.
Hopefully this information has led you to be cautious about feeding a moldy feed to your animals. Not all mold is harmful, but it is hard to determine if the mold is an issue or not until after the damage is done. Feeds can be tested for mold and mycotoxins. Testing for a mold count is moderately inexpensive at $25-$30 per test, but this does not tell the producer if that mold is going to cause a problem. Testing for mycotoxins may cost more at approximately $40 per toxin or $260 for a full screen of mycotoxin. Depending on the amount of feed still in storage, this may be a small investment to avoid a disaster.
Once a test has been done and results are back, we can determine to either continue to feed it or perhaps blend this moldy feed with fresh feed to reduce the amount of mycotoxins ingested. If a producer finds themselves with a moldy feedstuff, then it is suggested to discontinue feeding it to any pregnant animals and try to refrain from feeding it to any animal until testing could be done. If you have questions, please contact your county’s OSU Extension Educator.
Where are commodities right now?
An important part of this article is the date, April 1, 2020. The overarching trend with all commodities is volatile, rapidly changing, and quick to react. The backbone of this is the uncertainty of many items. With no clear social or economic recovery period, we are still moving day to day. One thing that we can do is spend time looking at the cost efficiency of our operations and preparing for a planting season or calf marketing period that will happen regardless of things outside the farm/ranch.
Corn
A couple issues are weighing on our corn markets. The fall contracts are off about 50 cents from the start of the calendar year. One of the major influencers is the ethanol market. About 40% of our corn crop is used in ethanol/fuel production. The ethanol industry has taken hits recently. The oil dispute caused gas prices to fall caused a dip in ethanol prices. Now, the reduced fuel demand from Covid19 restrictions has been more than a glancing blow.
The prospective plantings report for corn came in at just under 97 million acres. This was higher than industry estimates. This would be a higher number than the past couple years, again to the bearish side.
Soybeans
Soybeans have been stronger in terms of the futures contracts over the past couple weeks. From a more long-term look, prices are still low. Remember that before the Covid19 ordeal, we were looking at trade agreements with China. Keep in mind that we export roughly half of the US soybean crop. An avenue to higher soybean prices will be the fulfillment of trades to China.
On the other hand, the most current planting expectations are up which has a bearish tone. As we proceed into the planting season, keep an eye on the relationship between corn and soybean planted acreage.
Cattle/beef
Boxed beef has finally slid lower after some big demand taking place to replenish the beef cases at the grocery stores. Fat cattle cash trade is moving in the $120/cwt. range but the out-front futures are sub $100/cwt. Out-fronts are lower in part to concerns over the general economic issues discussed below. Calves have been resilient but hard to capture good numbers due to limited trade. Still, this week’s calves in the 400-600 pound range are off $10-20/cwt. since the start of the year. Not bad, considering the other sectors of the cattle trade. A silver lining is that spring green up is upon us and feed prices read low in 2020.
General Economy
Unemployment is creating big waves economically. Last week’s unemployment claims were record high. For perspective, 5 times higher than recorded in a week in the past several decades. Consumer income is vital for almost everything, specifically when it comes to beef demand. Keep an eye on employment numbers. The faster the masses are back to work, the better off our economy is.
