Many areas of Oklahoma received some moisture this past week, giving hope that wheat pasture may be available for use as a winter feed. Some producers may have questions about the utilization of wheat pasture for growing replacement heifers or cows before, during, and after the breeding season. Anecdotal reports of unsatisfactory breeding performance occasionally surface when replacement heifers have been exposed to bulls or AI while grazing wheat forages. Therefore an Oklahoma State University study was conducted to compare reproductive performance of heifers grazing wheat pasture before, and during breeding, with heifers grazing wheat pasture until approximately three weeks before breeding.
In each of two years, 40 spring born Angus and Angus crossbred heifers were placed on wheat pasture in December and randomly assigned to one of two treatment groups in mid March. Group one (Wheat Pasture; n=20) remained on wheat pasture (mean crude protein = 26.6 %) through estrus synchronization and fixed-time AI. Group two (Dry Lot; n=20) was placed in drylot and had free choice access to a corn-based growing ration (11.1% crude protein) through estrus synchronization and fixed time AI. The heifers were inseminated on about April 5 both years. Heifers were exposed to fertile bulls starting 10 days after fixed time AI for 45 more days. Fixed time AI conception was determined at 32 days after AI by ultrasonography.
The percentage of heifers cycling at the start of estrous synchronization was 75% and 55% for Wheat Pasture and Dry Lot, respectively. Weights of Dry Lot heifers were slightly heavier than Wheat Pasture heifers (897 vs. 867 pounds) at the time of AI but were similar at ultrasound (917 vs. 910 pounds). Conception rate to Fixed time AI was similar for Wheat Pasture (53%) and Dry Lot (43%) and final pregnancy rate was similar for Wheat Pasture (95%) and Dry Lot (88%). Reproductive performance of heifers grazing wheat pasture during estrus synchronization and Fixed time AI was similar to heifers consuming a corn-based growing diet. Source: Bryant, et al. 2009 Oklahoma State University Animal Science Research Report.
Kansas State University looked at grazing wheat pasture, before and during breeding with first and second calf cows. They compared the fixed time AI and final pregnancy rates for cows on wheat with cows on native rangeland. Five years of data were summarized in the 2011 KSU Cattlemen’s Day Report. The AI pregnancy rates were 51.7% and 57.7% for wheat pasture and rangeland respectively. The final pregnancy rates after a natural breeding clean up breeding season were very similar at 94.4% and 95.9% respectively. They concluded: “This trial showed no evidence that the high protein diet of wheat pasture reduces pregnancy rate of beef cows. However, because timing of the breeding season remained constant, protein content of the diet may have moderated prior to breeding.” Source: Johnson, S.K. 2011 KSU Cattlemen’s Day Report.
Maintain body condition between calving and the breeding season
One of the advantages for fall-calving is the body condition of the cows at calving time. After coming off good summer grasses, the cows were mostly in good body condition (body condition scores of 5 and 6) and many had adequate quantities of standing warm season forages available to them.
Body condition score at calving is the single most important trait determining when a cow resumes heat cycles and therefore when she is likely to re-conceive for the next calf crop. However, it is also very important to avoid condition loss between calving and the breeding season to maintain excellent rebreeding performance. Fall calving cows normally are in good body condition when they calve in September and October. Body condition changes from the time the cow calves until she begins the breeding season can also play a significant role in the rebreeding success story. This appears to be most important to those cows that calve in the marginal condition score range of “4” or “5”.
A two-year Oklahoma State University study shows the impact of losing body condition in the period from calving to the start of the breeding season. This study was conducted with spring-calving cows, but the “lesson-learned” applies to fall calving cows as well. Seventy-five cows in year 1 and seventy cows in year two were randomly allotted to LOSE body condition from calving (beginning February 11) until mid April or MAINTAIN body condition during the same time frame. Cows were exposed to fertile bulls for 90 days each year starting May 1. Pregnancy rate was determined at 70 days after the breeding season. Cows that were fed to maintain body condition from calving until the beginning of the breeding season averaged 94% pregnant, while those that calved in similar body condition but lost nearly one full condition score were 73% rebred. The body condition that was maintained throughout late pregnancy until calving time must be maintained until rebreeding to accomplish high rebreeding rates.
By studying the nutrient requirement tables for lactating beef cows, we can learn that an 1100 pound cow needs about 2.5 pounds of crude protein per day. (Download and read OSU Circular E-974 “Nutrient Requirements of Beef Cattle”) She should receive approximately 1 pound of protein from the standing grass and/or grass hay she consumes free choice. Therefore we need to provide 1.5 pounds of protein via supplements. If we are feeding a high protein cube such as a 40% protein supplement, she will need about 3.75 pounds of supplement daily. If the supplement is a 30% supplement then 5 pounds per day will be needed. Maintaining the body condition through the breeding season should be rewarded with a high percentage calf crop the following year.
Safe handling of wildlife carcasses
It is once again hunting season in Oklahoma. As hunters find success in the field and harvest wildlife, it is important to consider how to safely handle the carcasses to stay safe. Wildlife can be infected with various zoonotic diseases that are transmissible to humans. Additionally, wildlife often harbors ticks and fleas which are disease vectors and can transmit diseases. Some of the diseases that may be encountered in Oklahoma and can infect hunters include ehrlichioses, leptospirosis, Lyme disease, tularemia, trichinosis, rabies, Rocky Mountain spotted tick fever, salmonella, and swine brucellosis. Hunters often become wary when they observe odd behavior in wildlife or notice injury or signs of disease on animal carcasses. However, the absence of these obvious signs should not cause complacency in the safe handling of harvested animals. Any animal should be treated as a potential source of infection.
There are several ways to protect yourself when handling wildlife carcasses. First, avoid direct contact with any body fluids such as blood, lymph fluid, urine, feces, and saliva. When handling carcasses, always wear disposable gloves that provide a barrier between you and the animal. Two layers of gloves are a good idea to provide an extra layer of protection in case a tear develops in a glove. Also, wear some type of eye protection to keep body fluids from splashing into your eyes. A face shield will provide better protection by also covering your mouth and nose which could be points of entry. Take your time when cleaning harvested animals and make sure you have adequate lighting which will help prevent cutting yourself with a knife or being injured by broken bones on the carcass. When removing gloves, look for any injury on your hands that might indicate a glove was pierced. If you see any cuts, immediately treat them with antiseptic. Wash your hands, arms, and face immediately after handling the carcass. Also wear gloves and face protection when packaging meat for storage.
Wildlife often have ticks and fleas. These potential disease vectors will seek a new host as the wildlife carcass cools. Spraying yourself with insect repellant prior to handling the wildlife will help keep them off you, but be sure to examine your entire body immediately after handling the carcass and remove any ticks or fleas found.
When cooking wildlife, use a meat thermometer to ensure you are heating the meat to USDA recommended safe temperatures. Note that the safe temperature for wildlife may differ from recommendations for domestic animals. For example, while trichinosis has largely been eliminated form domestic pork, it may be present in feral hogs and bear. Therefore, cook the meat to 160°F to kill this disease.
Finally, if you develop symptoms that may indicate a zoonotic disease, be sure to tell your doctor that you have recently handled wildlife. Many diseases have similar symptoms such as fever, body aches, diarrhea, and nausea. Doctors may attribute your symptoms to a more common illness such as influenza since many zoonotic diseases are rarely encountered by the general public. It is critical to communicate with your healthcare provider to get proper care.
Extension Corner
Payne County Extension Educators
Nathan Anderson, Agriculture
Dea Rash, FCS
Keith Reed, Horticulture
Summer Leister, 4-H
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.