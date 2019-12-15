Southern plains producers with cow calf operations may be looking to wheat pasture this winter as much of the winter feed supply. Some producers may have questions about the utilization of wheat pasture for growing replacement heifers or cows before, during, and after the spring breeding season. Anecdotal reports of unsatisfactory breeding performance have surfaced when replacement heifers have been exposed to bulls or AI while grazing wheat forages. Therefore an Oklahoma State University study (http://afs.okstate.edu/research/reports/2009/page) was conducted to compare reproductive performance of heifers grazing wheat pasture before, and during breeding, with heifers grazing wheat pasture until approximately 3 weeks before breeding.
In each of two years, 40 spring born Angus and Angus crossbred heifers were placed on wheat pasture in December and randomly assigned to one of two treatment groups in mid- March. Group one (Wheat Pasture; n=20) remained on wheat pasture (mean crude protein = 26.6 %) through estrus synchronization and fixed-time AI. Group two (Dry Lot; n=20) was placed in drylot and had free choice access to a corn-based growing ration (11.1% crude protein) through estrus synchronization and fixed time AI. The heifers were inseminated on about April 5 both years. Heifers were exposed to fertile bulls starting 10 days after fixed time AI for 45 more days. Fixed time AI conception was determined at 32 days after AI by ultrasonography.
The percentage of heifers cycling at the start of estrous synchronization was 75% and 55% for Wheat Pasture and Dry Lot, respectively. Weights of Dry Lot heifers were slightly heavier than Wheat Pasture heifers (897 vs. 867 pounds) at the time of AI but were similar at ultrasound (917 vs. 910 pounds). Conception rate to fixed time AI was similar for Wheat Pasture (54%) and Dry Lot (43%) and final pregnancy rate was similar for Wheat Pasture (98%) and Dry Lot (88%). Reproductive performance of heifers grazing wheat pasture during estrus synchronization and Fixed time AI was similar to heifers consuming a corn-based growing diet. Source: Bryant and co-workers. 2011. February issue. The Professional Animal Scientist. Most Oklahoma spring calving operations will begin the breeding season a little later in April when the wheat plant will be even more mature and lower in protein content. The
Kansas State University looked at grazing wheat pasture, before and during breeding with first and second calf cows. They compared the fixed time AI and final pregnancy rates for cows on wheat with cows on native rangeland. Five years of data were summarized in the 2011 KSU Cattlemen’s Day Report. The AI pregnancy rates were 51.7% and 57.7% for wheat pasture and rangeland respectively. The final pregnancy rates after a natural breeding clean up breeding season were very similar at 94.4% and 95.9% respectively. They concluded: “This trial showed no evidence that the high protein diet of wheat pasture reduces pregnancy rate of beef cows. However, because timing of the breeding season remained constant, protein content of the diet may have moderated prior to breeding.” Source: Johnson, S.K. 2011 KSU Cattlemen’s Day Summary.
Benefits to feeding ionophores to stocker calves this winter
Ample moisture and favorable temperatures have made for a stellar start for wheat pastures this fall. Timely planting earlier this fall should provide enough forage for calves to be turned out in the next 30 days. To maximize gain on calves this fall and winter, producers may reach into their stocker operator’s toolbox for a proven technology called an ionophore.
You may ask, what is on ionophore? Ionophores are feed additives utilized to reduce the incidence of coccidiosis, bloat and acidosis in all ages of cattle. In doing so, cattle weight gain is higher and they are more efficient. Fed in very small amounts, ionophores are supplied to the animal within supplements, cubes, pellets, loose mineral, and pressed mineral blocks. Some commercially available ionophores include monensin (Rumensin®), and lasalocid (Bovatec®).
Ionophores improve efficiency by allowing the rumen and its fermentation processes to operate on a more effective level. The rumen is filled with billions of microbes that play different rolls in ruminal fermentation. Ionophores select against the specific microbes that negatively affect fermentation processes and utilization of feedstuffs. By decreasing microbes that reduce effective fermentation, more efficient types of microbes proliferate in the rumenThis allows the animal to more efficiently utilize feed sources. Researchers have also proven that ionophores decrease waste production (methane and ammonia) from rumen fermentation processes.
As many producers well know, one of the greatest risks to cattle on small grains pasture is the incidence of bloat. The inclusion of monensin has been shown to not only improve daily gains and supplement conversion, but has also decrease the incidence and severity of bloat in cattle grazing small grains pasture.
Offering an ionophore in a free choice mineral is likely the most commonly utilized delivery method due to convenience. Oklahoma State beef research teams have conducted a great deal of research on ionophore containing free choice mineral supplementation and its effects on efficiency and weight gain of stocker calves. An experiment conducted by OSU researchers in 2006 studied the effect of mineral supplementation with or without monensin on growth performance of wheat pasture stocker cattle. Within this study, steers consuming only free-choice mineral without monensin gained 0.27 pounds more than those cattle receiving no mineral. Gains were further improved 0.24 pounds daily by adding monensin to the free choice mineral mixture. In this instance, over a grazing period of 100 days, providing mineral boosted gains 27 pounds compared to cattle who received no mineral. In addition, the monensin containing mineral would provide an additional 24 pounds of weight gain over the use of mineral without monensin.
Free-choice supplements reduce labor and equipment costs associated with daily feeding but some producers may prefer to hand feed supplements, allowing a closer observation of animals and intake. A supplementation program for cattle on small grains pasture that has been studied thoroughly by OSU researchers is the Oklahoma Green Gold Program. This program recommends providing a monensin-containing energy supplement to calves on winter pasture at a feeding rate of 2 pounds per day or 4 pounds on alternating days. This supplement should be comprised of 80 to 90% energy feed sources such as corn, milo, wheat midds, or soybean hulls and a mineral package balanced to meet requirements of cattle on small grains pasture. In addition, monensin should be included at 1620 g/ton or at a concentration of 90-100 mg per pound (as-fed) to improve supplement conversion and daily gain.
One particular OSU study testing this supplementation program, found that steers receiving the monensin-containing energy supplement gained 0.25 pounds per steer per day more than those cattle consuming a only a free choice mineral without monensin. These results speak strongly to the inclusion of ionophores in mineral or supplements for cattle on small grains pasture. Costs of mineral containing monensin can be high (~$1200/ton) and supplements can be expensive depending on the year. However, if producers break down the cost of consumption on a per head basis, costs are low. Based on a consumption rate of 0.15 - 0.20 pounds per day, costs are approximately $0.20 per animal each day. Improved daily gains of 0.20 – 0.40 pounds at the current cattle price constitutes adding ionophore containing mineral or supplement to winter grazing programs.
At the current value of calves, producers should be aware of the various tools available to maximize gain of cattle on small grain winter pastures in addition to controlling risks associated with bloat and other digestive issues.
Ag Corner is provided by Payne County Extension Educators Nathan Anderson, Agriculture; Dea Rash, FCS; Keith Reed, Horticulture and Summer Leister, 4-H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.