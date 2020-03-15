It’s balance sheet season! Before your excitement overcomes you and you enthusiastically get started on your own, it is important to understand the finer points of our balance sheet. OSU Extension Fact Sheet AGEC-752 Developing a Balance Sheet is a great resource for producers to use as a guide or refresher. The balance sheet is one of the three main financial documents that are used in a management system. The ranch cash flow was in the February 2020 edition of Timely Topics and the income statement will be discussed next month.
What does the balance sheet do?
The balance sheet looks at the financial position of the operation on the day that the document is completed. It does not tell us about cash flow or profit. Simply put it tells what we own or owe on that specific date. For that reason, looking at multiple years of correctly prepared balance sheets can start to tell a story. Specifically, are we reducing/increasing debt loads or building/liquidating assets, etc.? A common issue I have experienced professionally is producers not devoting time annually to updating this document. This can result in assets not getting enough credit or liabilities that don’t reflect a years’ worth of principle reduction. This distorts the financial picture of your operation when evaluated for credit worthiness.
Cattle lice
While feeding steers last week we began to see patches of hair coming off their necks. That means we are seeing the results of lice that should have been treated months ago. Oklahoma has four different species of lice. Three of these species are sucking lice and the fourth is a biting lice. It is the sucking lice that makes the largest impact on the animal’s performance.
The entire lifecycle of lice is spent on the host and can be completed in as few as 16 days. Lice populations increase during the winter months and decrease during the summer due to not being able to survive the high temperatures. Animals that have lice will lick, scratch, or rub areas that are itchy. Inspect your animals by parting the hair and examining the skin for lice. If two or more lice are found per four-inch area, then treatment should follow. Diagnosing lice seems easy but can be mistaken for ringworm or scabies.
The treatment for lice is fairly simple. Although it is recommended to control lice in the fall, most of us find ourselves finding the symptoms in the spring. All species can be treated with sprays that target both the biting and sucking lice. We used a pour-on insecticide that covered both internal and external parasites for our steers. Since the lice eggs are not affected by the insecticide, a retreatment is recommended two to three weeks after initial treatment.
For more information about lice, see your OSU Extension or visit www.livestockbugs.okstate.edu.
What about assets?
Generally, assets are listed using their current market value. Keep in mind that if your operation is heavily weighted in livestock your balance sheet will fluctuate with those values. This will leave times when depressed prices will have a negative bearing on our financial ratios. The opposite may also be true in the good times. Ideally, we will take the time to build a ranch asset list. This will update our livestock inventories, document any asset purchases, and update market values. This asset list is beneficial in many ways, especially as we look at building a farm transition plan.
Depending on who is asking you to prepare the balance sheet, you may have to breakdown your assets into classes. Some will use Current and Noncurrent. Others may use a Short, Intermediate, or Long-Term. Current or Short-Term Assets would be items that could be liquidated or used up with the year without discounting their value. Cash, feed, hay, marketable livestock (this year’s calf crop, for example) would all be considered here.
Examples of intermediate assets would be breeding livestock and machinery/equipment. Long-Term Assets are items like land. Noncurrent assets would be more durable items like Intermediate and Long-Term Assets.
How about liabilities?
Liabilities are usually sorted based on their maturity or portion due within the year. Additionally, the same classification is used as the asset section. The liabilities portion can get confusing in a hurry, just remember that a call to your lender can usually sort your current portions due and maturity dates.
At the end of the day, we need to be comfortable discussing our financial documents together and telling our story. For example, let’s say we typically market calves in November. Instead we held them to the spring. Most likely, our Schedule F showed depressed sales and thus less cash flow. If we have done our diligence on the balance sheet, we should be able to show sizable jump current assets that we can still market. Another example would be a collection of small things. If we have $3,000 of feed in an overhead bin, $3,500 of purchased hay, and 10 replacement heifers that we didn’t update in our current assets. Then we combine that with a $12,000 land payment that we didn’t update on the liability side. Collectively that would be enough to move some of our financial ratios, but not in your favor. A detailed and consistent balance sheet can benefit both your management and your ability to secure the capital that you need to operate. Contact your local OSU Extension Educator for more help compiling your balance sheet.
OHCE Scholarship
Payne County Home & Community Education, Inc. is pleased to announce the availability of two $1,500.00 scholarships for Payne County graduating seniors. The scholarships can be used for any post-high school training, including college, trade or technical school, nursing, etc.
All interested students from each school can apply. If you know students who would be would be eligible candidates, please encourage them to apply. Complete rules and application forms are available from high school counselors or from the Payne County OSU Cooperative Extension Center in the Payne County Administration Building, Suite 103, or you can receive one by mail by calling 405-747-8320. Completed application and transcript are to be returned by Monday, April 6 at 5 p.m. The scholarships will be presented at the end of the school year and are to be used next year after grade requirements are met.
Oklahoma State University, in compliance with Title VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Executive Order 11246 as amended, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and other federal laws and regulations, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability, or status as a veteran in any of its policies, practices or procedures. This includes but is not limited to admissions, employment, financial aid, and educational services. References within this publication to any specific commercial product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, service mark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not constitute or imply endorsement by Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.