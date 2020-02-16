It seems time flies by faster and faster. Days zip by and we tend to get behind on things that need our attention. As the spring of 2020 is quickly approaching there are several items on our to-do list that cattle producers need to address. Below are just a few things that a producer does not need to neglect this spring
Herd Health – There are several areas of production that are extremely important that a beef producer must focus on, but I would have to say that herd health would top that list. Work with your veterinarian to develop a vaccination protocol that is customized for your herd, including cows, heifers, bulls, and calves. A proper vaccination protocol is not an investment to reduce costs, but to prevent production loss. If a producer vaccinates his 100 cows properly, he could be spending up to $1,000 annually on vaccinations. If he choses not to vaccinate he saves $1,000 annually, but what did he give up? Merck Veterinary Manual states that Bovine Viral Diarrhea was the most commonly diagnosed virus in bovine abortion cases. How many pregnancies did he lose to BVD? How many calves did he lose to blackleg? Let’s assume that by vaccinating his cows, his pregnancy rates increased only 2% and he saved one calf from blackleg. This would result in three additional calves to sell at weaning. This could result into an extra 1,650 lbs. of calf (550 pounds/head) to sell at $1.60/pounds resulting in an additional $2,640 of income.
Putting together a vaccination schedule and perhaps putting that schedule on the calendar will help producers in planning for a healthy, productive cow herd.
Nutrition – Here in eastern Oklahoma many of our producers are solely relying on grazing warm season grasses. However, from January through March there are very little nutrients available in standing warm season forages. Granted almost every producer is currently providing hay and supplement, but this time of year is a huge stress on an animal’s energy stores. Whether you calve in the fall or the spring, right now is a critical time to maintain body condition. Producers should be encouraged to work with your OSU Extension Educator to try and develop a forage and supplementation plan.
Let us not also forget about the fall born calves that will be weaned this spring. It is beneficial to have those calves already bunk broke and eating prior to weaning to ensure a smooth transition from the cow to calf independence. Good nutrition is a key component to a strong immune system.
Calving – Begin planning for this spring’s calving season. Make sure you have the proper tools available to assist in an emergency. Having a halter and rope, long-sleeve OB gloves, buckets and bottles of wash water, calf puller, OB chains and handles that have been cleaned, iodine for the calf’s navel, syringes and needles, electrolytes, colostrum, and lights are several items that are recommended to have in a calving kit.
Also prepare ahead of time with a proper place for the cows to give birth. A muddy lot is a not the best place for a cow to calve, and with all the rain we have received this year we have an overabundance of muddy spots. Plan on moving your cows to a drier pasture, in a dry barn, or possibly roll out bedding for them to find a dry place to lay. Remember that every live calf is essential your operation’s profit margin.
Records – During this busy time in the spring, the last thing that producers do not need to neglect are their records. Keeping track of the financial aspects of operations seem to be a priority, but producers need to also keep production records as well. Producers should write down any and all the information they can. Producers are encouraged to keep record of individual calf birth dates, number of cows exposed to the bulls, number of cows that get pregnant, calf weaning weight, cow’s body condition score, and another observation the producer needs to write down. Notes such as a difficult birth, calf size/weight, or the cow’s temperament. The importance of these records will be displayed when it comes time to evaluating the individual cow’s performance and determining her future in the herd. These records will also assist the producer in determining the areas of improvement that they might need to make. As Dr. Temple Grandin says “you can’t manage what you don’t measure.”
As this winter turns to spring, make sure that your to-do list does not catch you by surprise and you leave things abandoned. This article only addresses a few of the areas that a cattle producer must be concerned about. Therefore, take time to sit down and create your own to-do list for your herd and get it written on the calendar so that the tasks are planned and have a purpose. If you need assistance with your cattle operation, contact your county’s OSU Extension office.
Central Oklahoma Cattle Conference
The 2020 Central Oklahoma Cattle Conference is set to be held on Feb. 21, at the Payne County Expo Center. Registration for this event will begin at 9:30 a.m. This event is will be sponsored by Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service, ABS Global, Oklahoma AG Credit, and Stillwater Milling Inc. There will be numerous guest speakers, tradeshow booths, and a meal provided. There is a $20 registration fee that also covers your meal. If interested, please RSVP and pay the Payne County Extension Office no later than 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
Spring Pasture Management Program
Payne County Extension and the Stillwater Milling Co. Agri Center are set to host the 2020 Spring Pasture Management Program on February 24th at 5:30 p.m. at the Payne County Expo Center. This event will have the following speakers:
Nathan Anderson- Payne County Extension Agricultural Educator
Ronnie Newton- Account Manager/Certified Crop Adviser
Ron Courtney- Range/Pasture Specialist (Corteva)
If interested, please RSVP to the Payne County Extension Office at 405-747-8320 no later than Feb. 20.
Rural, urban Oklahomans alike Urged to Take part in US Census
The Founding Fathers believed an accurate accounting of people living in the United States to be vitally important, and the benefits of taking part in the 2020 U.S. Census remain as noteworthy today as ever.
“More than $675 billion in federal funding is affected by U.S. Census data, so it is important to our local communities and area schools, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure and services that everyone be counted,” said Nathan Anderson, Woods County Extension director. “Skipping the census will have a negative effect on our county, and it’s the same no matter the county in which you live.”
It is more than just federal funding of state and local projects at risk, however. Local governments use U.S. Census data for emergency management and public safety planning and resource allocation. Public and private agencies and organizations use U.S. Census data for advocacy and community initiatives that affect the quality of life for Oklahomans and their families.
“Many private businesses use U.S. Census data to determine where to locate new stores or factories, identify places to build new homes and residential facilities, and generally justify investment in a county, region or state,” Anderson said. “Of course, the census also helps ensure that each community gets the right number of representatives in government. Taking part in the census helps ensure our collective voice is heard in Congress and the State Legislature.”
The U.S. Census will be mailing postcards and a letter with online and phone instructions to households in March. Some rural households may get census forms delivered earlier than others to their actual physical address by a U.S. Census representative. Reminder letters and postcards will be sent to non-respondents in April. Census-takers will begin visiting homes that still have not responded in May.
“Census-takers will have federal identification and will never ask for personal information such as bank accounts, social security numbers or credit card details,” said Larry Sanders, Oklahoma State University Extension agricultural policy specialist. “There will be a number to call and verify the identity of U.S. Census workers.”
In all, the 2020 U.S. Census will be more than a yearlong process. Census counts will be delivered to the president and U.S. Congress in December and will be delivered to states for redistricting by March 31, 2021.
Online is the preferred method of participation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Each household will be mailed a unique identification number.
“Using the unique ID number or home address, a representative of the household can complete the survey using a smartphone, tablet, personal computer or public terminal at a place set up for people to come in and complete the census,” Sanders said. “Some of our OSU Extension offices may be offering public terminals in the coming months, though it is still in the planning process.”
Individuals also will be able to phone the toll-free U.S. Census Service Center, using their unique ID number or home address to participate. Unless specifically requested, mail surveys will only be sent to addresses identified as unlikely to participate, and to non-responders.
“The census is easy and quick to fill out, plus it is a constitutional requirement,” Sanders said.
Sanders pointed out data from the census, and all U.S. Census Bureau surveys, are protected by law. Personal information like names and addresses are kept confidential. Statistical summaries of the data for geographic areas and political units are made available, but individual households cannot be identified based on their responses.
Additional information about the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census is available through OSU Extension’s Agricultural Policy and Law website at http://agecon.okstate.edu/agpolicy.
