You are invited to the 2021 Central Oklahoma Cattle Conference!
The conference will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 3.
Registration is only open to the first 50 participants so make sure you sign up soon! There is a $20 fee to cover lunch and registration.
Speakers will include:
• Scott Clawson
• Earl Ward
• Brian Pugh
• Derrell Peel
• Barry Whitworth
Topics will include:
• Taking a look at your herds reproductive efficiency
• Forage impacts on reproductive success
• 2021 market outlook
• Calving time management with Hereford dystocia simulator
*Masks and social distancing will be required*
If you have any questions, please contact our office at 405-747-8320.
Money just wasted
Since the calves are laying on top of the bale, you can assume that I don’t own a round bale feeder, and you would be correct. Some research shows as much as 50% waste on an unprotected bale, and I would have to agree. So now I am currently shopping for a round bale feeder (or bale protector), but there are many things to consider when trying to pick the right one. My checkbook says pick the cheapest one just to keep the calves off the bale, but my experience tells me that you get what you pay for. Oklahoma State University researched the different types of bale feeders and the amount of hay loss you could expect with each type. An open bottom ring feeder showed to produce 20.6% waste, a poly open bottom ring feeder wasted 21.5%, and a sheeted bottom ring feeder reduced hay waste to 12.7%. The best performing feeder type was the modified cone feeder with a hay waste of only 5.6% of the bale. As each type of feeder decreases the amount of waste, the purchase cost of each feeder increases. However, it would not take long to make up the difference. Let’s compare a $200 open bottom ring (at 20.6% waste) to a $1,000 modified cone feeder (at 5.6% waste). If you were feeding a 1100-pound bale valued at $40 per bale, then the ring feeder would waste $8.24 per bale and the cone feeder would only waste $2.24 per bale. It would only take feeding 133 bales to offset the cost difference between the two types of feeders.
There are pros and cons with both types besides just the financials. For instance, the modified cone feeder will most likely require a tractor to lower the bale in, whereas the ring feeder can be moved without any equipment. A major pro for the cone feeder over the ring is that after the 133 bales you will not only be saving more money, but you will not have 22,000 pounds (133 bales x 165 lbs. of saved per bale) of wasted hay (equivalent to 20 bales) in the pasture.
So perhaps we need to stop looking at what we did last year and look for ways to reduce the amount of hay waste, because hindsight is 2020 (see what I did there, ha). If you have any questions on how to save money on feed costs or what do to with all those holiday leftovers, contact your county’s OSU Extension Office.
Healthy Habits Can Help Shed Unwanted Pounds
Resolutions for the new year are nothing new. For some people, that list includes starting an exercise regime, eating healthy and losing weight.
The previous year wasn’t easy for a lot of people, and some may find themselves carrying several extra pounds. Janice Hermann, Oklahoma State University Extension nutrition specialist, said now is a great time to get a plan in place to help shed those unwanted pounds and take steps toward a healthier lifestyle.
“It’s easy to gain a few pounds over the holiday season, especially with the special treats many people make during that time of year. However, 2020 presented some unusual challenges for many of us,” Hermann said. “Lots of people were working from home, and some, unfortunately lost jobs. Gyms were closed for weeks, and people were dealing with social isolation. These changes in day-to-day life certainly put a kink in normal routines that included exercise and healthy food choices.
“Now, here we are at the beginning of a new year, so it’s time to get back on the wagon,” she said.
First, it’s important to take small and consistent steps toward a health or weight loss goal. For those who aren’t normally active, don’t start out training like a professional athlete. Doing too much too soon can set some people up for failure. The best approach is to start slowly and increase efforts over time.
The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderately intense physical activity a week, 75 to 150 minutes of vigorously intense physical activity a week, or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity physical activity a week.
“That’s about 20 to 40 minutes per day. If your schedule is hectic, break up that time into more manageable segments of 10 to 15 minutes,” she said. “When performed regularly, small segments of physical activity are just as beneficial as a long session. Be sure to check with your physician before starting a physical activity program.”
Another strategy Hermann suggests is adding more fruits and vegetables to an eating plan. These foods are low in calories, but high in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. Fruits and vegetables should make up about half of the meal, with grains, protein and dairy making up the other half.
To lose weight, calories taken in from foods and beverages need to be less than calories that go out via basic body functions and physical activity. A 500-calorie difference a day between calories in and calories out can lead to a reasonable weight loss rate of about a pound per week. This can be achieved through eating less overall, eating more nutrient dense foods or increasing physical activity
“People who do both - decrease foods and beverages consumed and increase physical activity - tend to be more successful at losing and keeping off weight,” Hermann said. “Combined with physical activity, eating smaller, healthier portions of food is a sure bet to start you on the way to a healthier lifestyle. Make every bite count.”
