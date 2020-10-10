The USDA has announced another round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments through CFAP-2. This round of payments will assist farmers with losses to 2020 commodities to include row crops, wool, livestock, specialty livestock, dairy, specialty crops, floriculture and nursery crops, aquaculture, broilers and eggs and tobacco.
Sign up started on Sept. 21 and will continue until Dec. 11. Interested producers should contact your county FSA office to determine their preference for sign-up. For more details on the program, producers are encouraged to visit farmers.gov/cfap to get further details. If you would like to call with questions, there is a call center that can be reached at 877-508-8364.
This is a separate program from the initial CFAP program so producers will have to fill out a separate application. Details are still emerging, but for now CFAP-2 will pay on 2020 crop year acres and livestock. This will include fall crops planted in 2019 and harvested in 2020 like wheat and spring planted crops harvested in the fall of 2020 like corn, milo and soybeans. Livestock are also included in the new round of payments. The highest inventory of non-breeding cattle, sheep and swine owned between April 16 and Aug. 31, 2020 are eligible. This means any animal that has not had offspring or is not a breeding bull is eligible.
Payment rates are fairly straightforward for livestock, but are more complex for crops. Crops are broken down into price trigger commodities and flat-rate crops. Price trigger commodities suffered a five-percent or greater national price decline. Flat-rate crops either did not experience that large of a decline or data was not available to calculate the decline. The price trigger row crop payment will be the greater of eligible acres multiplied by the payment rate of $15/acre, or eligible acres of the crop multiplied by a nationwide crop marketing percentage, multiplied by a crop-specific payment rate, and then by the producer’s weighted 2020 Actual Production History (APH) approved yield.
In other words, producers will receive at least $15/acre on eligible crop acres. Flat-rate crops will be paid a $15/acre flat rate.
Livestock payments will be made at $55/head for cattle, $27/head for sheep and $23/head for swine. Remember that this payment is based on the highest inventory of non-breeding livestock between April 16, 2020 and August 31, 2020.
For more information on application or other crops please contact your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/cfap or call the CFAP 2 call center at 877-508-8364.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Services offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, or status as a veteran and is an equal opportunity employer
Lack of moisture threatens winter grazing
Most of western Oklahoma has received little or no moisture in the past two to three weeks advancing drought conditions once again. From the worst levels in early July, drought conditions in Oklahoma had generally improved until mid-September. In the past two weeks, the Drought Monitor map for Oklahoma shows conditions once again deteriorating. The Drought Monitor includes a Drought Severity & Coverage Index (DSCI), which provides an indication of how severe and widespread drought conditions are based on the Drought Monitor categories. The DSCI for Oklahoma was highest (indicating worse drought conditions) at 143 in early July. The DSCI improved to 55 by mid-September and has increased again to 64 in the latest Drought Monitor. Nationally, the DSCI has worsened since May and currently stands at 148, with the majority of drought conditions in the western half of the country.
La Niña conditions have developed this fall in the Pacific Ocean and are expected to persist through the winter. The presence of La Niña in the winter typically results in drier than average conditions across the southern U.S. As a result, the drought outlook for the remainder of the year, provided by the Climate Prediction Center, indicates persistent drought in current drought areas with drought conditions expanding eastward into the central and southern plains, including much of Oklahoma. Current Oklahoma weather forecasts are consistent with these broader indications with scant precipitation prospects likely for the next two weeks.
Wheat pasture development and growth is likely to slow or even reverse if forecast weather conditions are realized. This, in turn, may reduce stocker cattle demand in the coming weeks. On average, Oklahoma calf prices are at or near the seasonal low in the late September/early October period. With larger fall runs of calves expected in October and November, the lack of wheat pasture demand may add additional seasonal pressure to calf markets this fall. Lack of wheat pasture or other forages may change the timing of calf and feeder cattle sales this fall.
A feeder cattle price pattern has developed this fall in Oklahoma that is very typical at this time of year. The price slides across steer weights are very different for feeder cattle below 600 pounds compared to cattle over 600 pounds. A larger price slide for the lightweight cattle means that the value of gain is lower. For example, steer prices last week (Oklahoma combined auctions) showed that the value of increasing steer weight from 500 to 550 pounds increased animal value by $30/head or $0.60/lb. value of gain. From 550 to 600 pounds, steer value increased by $29/head or $0.58/lb. of gain. In contrast, steers from 600-650 pounds increased in value by $69/head or a value of gain of $1.37/lb. The same is true for heavier weight feeder animals. The same pattern is true for heifers with the price break occurring at about 550 pounds.
The current feeder price patterns mean that producers should consider the implications of current animal weight, short-term weight gain and timing as they evaluate fall marketing alternatives. In the current market for example, the value of 50 to 100 pounds of gain will be significantly lower for steers less than 600 pounds compared to steers over 600 pounds.
Operation Christmas Child
Brynn Stone, a Payne County 4-H member, is hosting the annual “Operation Christmas Child” community service project. Operation Christmas Child is an effort to collect shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies for children around the world affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine, and other diseases. Items that are needed are toothpaste, toothbrushes, small blankets, shirts, hair bows, dolls, pencils, erasers, rulers, markers, crayons, stuffed animals, toy cars/boats, clothes, watches, bandanas, calculators, and socks. Items needed no later than Oct. 29 to the Payne County Extension Office. We hope that you will join Payne County 4-H in their efforts to help the youth across the world. The Payne County Extension office is located at 315 W. 6th Ave, Stillwater Oklahoma, 74075.
Oklahoma State University, in compliance with Title VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Executive Order 11246 as amended, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and other federal laws and regulations, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability, or status as a veteran in any of its policies, practices or procedures. This includes but is not limited to admissions, employment, financial aid, and educational services. References within this publication to any specific commercial product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, service mark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not constitute or imply endorsement by Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.