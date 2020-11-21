The 2020 Payne County Cattle Producers annual meeting and trade show was held Thursday night, Oct. 29, at the Expo Center. The evening and events were a huge success with approximately 130 attending.
The trade show began at 5 p.m. with 15 booth exhibitors. Thanks goes to the following exhibitors for their support of the cattle producers meeting. Bancfirst, Bill Knight Ford, Stansberry Genetics/ABS, P&K Equipment, Perkins Vet Clinic, Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee, Payne County Expo Center, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Associations, GoBob Pipe and Steel, Oklahoma Ag Credit, Payne County Farm Bureau, Payne County Extension, Stillwater Milling Company, Reproduction Enterprise Inc, Kirk Turner Photography.
The highlight of the evening was induction of the 2020 Hall of Fame Winner. This year Jim and Barbara Kirby were inducted. Congratulations to the Kirby Family for their lifetime commitment to agriculture and the beef industry. It was very deserving and well earned.
Thanks to the Payne County Junior Cattle Producers Association for providing the opening ceremony, and helping out wherever needed and to all other individuals that jumped in and helped out. The Payne County Junior Cattle Producers Association gave special recognition to Bobby Clay, Payne County Fairboard, Payne County Bank, Cimarron Valley Coop/Ampride, Bank of Cushing, Stillwater Milling Company, Elanco, Brent Sadler, and Pickens Auction for all their support of the associations’ events and activities. They also recognized Verlin Hart, and Jake Gould for judging their contest.
The Payne County Junior Cattle Producers Association (PCJCPA) presented their 15th annual Payne County Junior Cattleman Scholarship. This scholarship was possible due to gracious sponsors of Payne County Bank and Pickens Auction. This $1,000 scholarship was presented to Teegin Shephard of Perkins.
Congratulations, Teegin! Many thanks for the scholarship sponsors. A special thanks goes to Steer Inn Restaurant for a wonderful steak dinner. Special thanks also to the Ag Lenders for helping serve. A great meal just isn’t the same without some dedicated people serving it with a smile. The Payne County Cattle Producers and the Jr.’s would like to thank all those attending, trade show exhibitors, contest participants and those that helped make this event a success.
This year we held the 10th annual silent auction during the cattlemen’s banquet. The proceeds from the auction go to supporting awards given to 4-H and FFA members at the Spring Jr Livestock Show and the Payne County Fair. We would like to thank the following donors for their contribution in supporting our youth in agriculture. Donors were: Hoffman Pecan Farm, White Vet Service, Harris Oil Company, Bancfirst, GoBob Pipe & Steel, Cimarron Animal Clinic, Oklahoma Ag Credit, Dea Rash, Ahrberg Milling, Stillwater Steel & Supply, Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee, Cushing Vet Clinic, Livestock Nutrition Center and P & K Equipment. Thank you to all these donors. It was a great success.
This year the Payne County Cattle Producers had the highest new member count recorded by OCA. For the most new members, Oklahoma Cattleman’s presented Payne County with a S04 chute provided by Preifert The chute was auctioned off and Blake Wilson was the top bidder. Jimmy Walker donated a very special hand-crafted Bull picture, limited edition. This beautiful carving, will be customized for the C-4 Farms, who bought Jimmy’s carving. Thank you Jimmy and his contributions and to C-4 Farms for their support. Thank you to everyone involved. It was a great success!
Enhancing Farm Financial Programming
Oklahoma agricultural producers interested in getting help with their farm financial plans have an opportunity to increase support for such activities by working with Oklahoma State University Extension.
Farm financial specialists with the OSU Department of Agricultural Economics and OSU Extension field staff economists recently received grant funds through the University of Minnesota to begin doing farm financial plans that will ultimately become part of the benchmarking database FINBIN.
FINBIN is one of the largest and most accessible sources of farm financial and production benchmark information in the world, providing detailed reports about whole farm, crop and livestock financials.
“For this pilot program, we are working to recruit farmers and ranchers and help them complete beginning balance sheets,” said Courtney Bir, OSU Extension agricultural economist. “If we demonstrate there is enough interest, we then can complete full financial plans and contribute to FINBIN, which should be very useful to Oklahoma producers.”
Beginning balance sheets are a great start to the program because they are also useful for farmers and ranchers as they try to secure loans, Bir said. Additionally, many support programs require beginning balance sheets.
For more information or to take part in the farm financial support program, contact Bir by email at courtney.bir@okstate.edu or by phone at 405-744-9813.
“Benchmark data is extremely important in that it allows producers not only to identify specific areas of concern in their operation but to get an idea how they are doing compared to other producers in the state,” said JJ Jones, OSU Extension area agricultural economist for southeastern Oklahoma.
OSU Extension is one of two state agencies administered by the university’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and is a key part of OSU’s state and federally mandated teaching, research and Extension land-grant mission.
4-H
Red, White, and Blue…Thinking of you!
Let's show our appreciation to the Men and Women serving our Country!!
Payne County 4-H is collecting items to send overseas to our troops! Bring your donations of small personal hygiene items, snacks, cards, letters, pictures, ect. to the Payne County Extension Office by November 25, 2020. Help us as we show extra appreciation during the holiday season.
4-H Coat Drive
The Payne County 4-H program is hosting a coat drive this holiday season. The 4-H program is collecting new or gently used coats for those in need. If you would like to donate, please drop off your coats to the Payne County Extension Office no later than Dec. 1. We greatly appreciate your support in our efforts to make a difference this holiday season!
