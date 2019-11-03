The 2019 Payne County Cattle Producers annual meeting and trade show was held Thursday night, October 24th, at the Expo Center. The evening and events were a huge success with approximately 200 attending.
The trade show began at 5 p.m. with 19 booth exhibitors. Thanks goes to the following exhibitors for their support of the cattle producers meeting. Bancfirst, Cimarron Valley Coop, ABS Global, P&K Equipment, Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Payne County Expo Center, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Associations, Payne County Sherriff’s Office, GoBob Pipe and Steel, Oklahoma Ag Credit, Great Plains Bank, Payne County Farm Bureau, Payne County Extension, Livestock Nutrition Center, Stillwater Milling Company, Reprodduction Enterprise Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Beck’s Equipment, Kirk Turner Photography.
Thirteen pens of spring calves were entered in the 24nd Annual Haskell Cudd Stocker Calf/Replacement Heifer Calf Contest. Winners in the Commercial Replacement Heifer Contest was 1st Chris Peterman, 2nd Testerman Bros. and 3rd Cabin Creek Farms. The Stocker Calf division winner was 1st and 2nd were the Testerman Bros. and 3rd was Jim Kirby. Registered Replacement Heifer Contest winners were 1st Testerman Bros., 2nd Cabin Creek Farms and 3rd Jim Kirby. Thank you, stocker contest participants. The producer Judging Contest of placing the stocker calf and replacement heifer pens were: 1st Blake Wilson, 2nd Bruce DeMurth and 3rd Carl Williams. Congratulations to our winners.
The 2019 Performance Contest was again very successful the year we had 22 Pens of cattle entered. Durham Ranch received Grand Champion with a pair of Polled Hereford cow/calf pair. Reserve Grand Champion honors went to a pair of AOB bred heifers belonging to Jim Kirby. Breed Champion honors went to; Angus- Cabin Creek Farms; Simmental-Briar Burden; Polled Hereford-Durham Ranch; Commercial- Jim Kirby. We would like to thank the exhibitors for participating.
The highlight of the evening was induction of the 2019 Hall of Fame Winner. This year Bob and Grace Wettemenn were inducted. Congratulations to the Wettemenn Family for their lifetime commitment to agriculture and the beef industry. It was very deserving and well earned.
Thanks to the Payne County Junior Cattle Producers Association for providing the opening ceremony, and helping out wherever needed and to all other individuals that jumped in and helped out. The Payne County Junior Cattle Producers Association gave special recognition to Bobby Clay, Payne County Fairboard, Payne County Bank, Cimarron Valley Coop/Ampride, Bank of Cushing, Stillwater Milling Company, Elanco and Pickens Auction for all their support of the associations’ events and activities. They also recognized Verlin Hart, Jim Kirby and Aaron Box for judging their contest.
The Payne County Junior Cattle Producers Association presented their 14th annual Payne County Junior Cattleman Scholarship. This scholarship was possible due to gracious sponsors of Payne County Bank and Pickens Auction. This $1,000.00 scholarship was presented to Riley Collumm of Perkins. Congratulations Riley! Many thanks for the scholarship sponsors. A special thanks goes to Steer Inn Restaurant for a wonderful steak dinner. Special thanks also to the Ag Lenders for helping serve. A great meal just isn’t the same without some dedicated people serving it with a smile. The Payne County Cattle Producers and the Jr.’s would like to thank all those attending, trade show exhibitors, contest participants and those that helped make this event a success.
This year we held the 9th annual silent auction during the cattlemen’s banquet. The proceeds from the auction go to supporting awards given to 4-H and FFA members at the Spring Jr Livestock Show and the Payne County Fair. We would like to thank the following donors for their contribution in supporting our youth in agriculture. Donors were: Hoffman Pecan Farm, Beck Farm Equipment, White Vet Service, Harris Oil Company, Bancfirst, The Railroad Yard, GoBob Pipe & Steel, Cimarron Animal Clinic, Cimarron Valley Coop, Oklahoma Ag Credit, Dea Rash, Ahrberg Milling, Stillwater Steel & Supply, Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Cushing Vet Clinic, Livestock Nutrition Center, P & K Equipment, and Atwoods. Thank you to all these donors. It was a great success.
This year the Payne County Cattle Producers had the highest new member count recorded by OCA. For the most new members, Oklahoma Cattleman’s presented Payne County with a 504 chute provided by Preifert The chute was auctioned off and Stillwater Milling was the top bidder. Jimmy Walker donated a very special hand-crafted Bull picture, limited edition. This beautiful carving, will be customized for the Perkins Auction, who bought Jimmy’s carving. Thank you Jimmy and his contributions and to Perkins Auction for their support. Thank you to everyone involved. It was a great success!
Good records should be an important part of overall management program
Good record keeping can be an important asset in management strategies for all phases of cattle production, from the cow/calf producer to the feedlot. Record keeping systems may be elaborate and extensive utilizing computer software, or very simple well-organized handwritten notes. The “system” is not what is important; keeping them up to date and accurate is critical for use as a management tool. The Beef Quality Assurance program stresses keeping records not only for management purposes, but also as a means to document the proper use and safety of animal health products. The industry must be able to document it has tight control of risk factors such as withdrawal periods for residue avoidance. This also helps to ensure and strengthen consumer confidence in beef safety.
Accurate records are important to validate herd health treatment recommendations. It allows veterinarians to adjust treatment regimens as animals and environmental conditions change. The BQA program suggests the development of a Treatment Protocol Plan specific to your operation. It is simply a written plan developed with your veterinarian, for what treatments are to be used when cattle get sick. it also specifies a plan for follow and/or alternative treatment if the initial treatment does not produce the desired result. The plan should be reviewed and updated regularly with your veterinarian. Records should also be kept on the use of all medicated feeds and minerals. This will help avoid the potential for violative residue, as withdrawal times must be strictly followed.
The BQA program has a good review of suggested record keeping details. For more information on the BQA program or to become BQA certified, visit the Beef Quality Assurance website at BQA.org, or contact your OSU Extension office. Producers can become BQA certified either through the online process or by attending an in-person BQA certification program.
