The Payne County Extension Office and Stillwater Milling Agri-Center are set to host a Fall Beef Management Seminar at 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Payne County Expo Center. The topics that will be discussed include external parasites, mineral nutrition, cattle market outlook, and forage supplementation program.
During the seminar, we will be analyzing hay to discover your supplemental needs for the winter. If interested in this event, please bring a hay sample by the Payne County Extension Office no later than two weeks before the event to ensure your results are back in time. You may then go over them during the seminar. Please RSVP to either the Agri-Center or the Payne County Extension Office by Sept. 20.
Why is 45-day weaning important to feeder calf health?
The “Value-Added” calf sales will begin in September and continue in the fall months. Therefore, some of the required weaning dates have already past and others are only a few days away. Most of the “Value-Added” calf sales require that the calves are weaned at least 45 days prior to sale date. Some cow calf producers may wonder why the post-weaning period needs to be so lengthy.
Data from Iowa from over a nine-year period in a couple of their feedout tests compared the health status of calves weaned less than 30 days to calves weaned longer than 30 days. Data from over 2000 calves were summarized. Calves that had been sent to a feedlot at a time less than 30 days had a higher incidence of bovine respiratory disease (28%) compared to calves weaned longer than 30 days (13%). The percentage of calves that required 3 or more treatments also was significantly different (6% versus 1%) in favor of calves that had been weaned more than 30 days. In fact the calves weaned less than 30 days were not different in health attributes than calves that were weaned on the way to the feedlot.
A summary of this lengthy study can be found on line at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/Pages/ansci/beefreports/asl-1648.pdf. Vac-45 calves apparently have a real advantage in terms of health compared to calves weaned for less than a month or those weaned on the way to the livestock market for sale date. Certainly part of the “value” in value-added calves can be attributed to properly applied vaccinations. However, there is little doubt that a portion of the improved health is due to the length of time between weaning and the movement of calves to the next owner.
Information about the Oklahoma Quality Beef Network (OQBN) value added calf sales can be found on the OQBN website. The weaning dates are coming up very soon for the October sales. Upcoming sale dates and appropriate weaning dates are available on the website. Therefore producers with calves that meet those guidelines should make the appropriate contacts soon. The OQBN website is http://oqbn.okstate.edu.
OQBN VAC-45 SALE
On Nov. 13, the OQBN VAC-45 Sale will be held at the Payne County Stockyards. The weaning date for this sale is September 29, 2019. For more information or to sign up, please contact Nathan Anderson, 405-747-8320.
