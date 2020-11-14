Marketing calves in fall can be a bit disconcerting. The collection of influences on the market currently are difficult to sort through. Conditions of feed and forage resources added to the supply and demand on the beef markets yields a situation that is, well probably what we could expect from 2020.
There are a couple predictable issues we deal with annually. The first is just the shear number of calves coming to town in the fall window. Figure 1 shows an adjusted look at monthly cattle marketing from the US. Of course, we can go back year after year and see the same relationship.
As long as the bulk of our calves are born in the spring, we will continue to see this relationship. It is no coincidence that our markets show seasonality with our “typical” calf prices being the lowest in the fall of the year. The calf market simply gets flooded in the fall. It’s important to keep in mind that an oversupply of a product, even for a short 30- or 60-day period, can negatively impact price.
When we consider what is next for those calves it provides some context as to the current price dynamics. One of the most popular options is to run those cattle on wheat. Significant drought has crept through the western US sparking some early cattle sales. The drought then moved into western Oklahoma and Kansas limiting grazing opportunities. Recent rains across Oklahoma may provide some relief here if temperatures stay warm. At the same time, feed grain prices have moved higher creating some concern for growers that use concentrates to winter calves. The data, plus anecdotal discussions with producers says this seasonal supply combined with drought conditions are compounding the issue.
With some heavy matters weighing on the market, one of the best ways to mitigate price risk is to make our cattle as competitive as we can at our weekly sales. Of course, calf quality will play a major factor in calf price. Additionally, current discounts for unweaned calves compared to their weaned contemporaries can run as high as $.20/lb. depending on weight. Castration of bull calves yields positive returns annually. Even with large calf runs this time of year, the most desirable calves will gain some extra bids. Value added calves are still generating momentum as well. From a long-term perspective, we may want to look at our options for retained ownership. To do this with forage, significant changes to production or grazing management may have to be done. Also, the capacity of our facilities and available labor will have to be evaluated
Pregnancy checking and handling opens
How many US cattle producers do you think perform pregnancy checks on their cows? Several reports say only about 20% of producers preg check their cows. Wow! Only 20%? It is unsure why that percentage is so low, but everyone must have their reasons. So how can a producer get a preg check on his cows and what do we do with the open cows?
Producers now have multiple options to get a preg check done. The first option is palpation by a trained professional. A person who has sharpened their skills could detect a pregnancy by palpation as early as 35 to 40 days post breeding. This method has been used for decades and has the advantage of finding any abnormalities present.
The second option for producers is ultrasound. By using ultrasound, a pregnancy can be detected as early as 26-29 days post breeding. This also us allows to estimate the age of the fetus and provides the opportunity to determine the sex of the fetus. The sex of the fetus can be detected sometime between 60 to 90 days post breeding. Newer technology now allows a professional to ultrasound by using an “armless” probe that can be displayed on a set of goggles. This technology allows the professional to be more mobile and the probe eliminates arm fatigue. Of course, this method will most likely cost the most due to the investment of equipment.
The newest technology in pregnancy checking is by taking a blood sample and sending it off. The lab will be evaluating the blood for the presence of Pregnancy Specific Protein B (PSPB) to determine pregnancy. This protein can be detected as early as 28 days post breeding. This method allows the producer to collect a blood sample without having to have a trained professional, but it does have it downfalls. This test does not allow a producer to know of any abnormalities, it only gives a yes or no answer, and it can potentially give false information. Potentially, a pregnant cow could be called open because her PSPB level could be too low to be detected or an open cow called pregnant because the hormone lingers in the system after a pregnancy loss. The other disadvantage to the blood test is that the results are delayed. With the first two options cows can be sorted as soon as they come out of the chute, but since it might take several days to get your results it will warrant gathering and sorting the animals later.
Once the diagnoses on pregnancy is delivered, it’s decision time on how we handle the open cows. We have simple but not easy choice to make, keep or sell? The ol’ rule of thumb is that the opens get culled, no exceptions. As we expect in the fall, the price of cull cows is rapidly declining. The graph below shows the 2020 Oklahoma price movement of 85-90% Lean cull cows. One way (maybe the only way) that 2020 could be called normal is that cull cow market should bottom in the fall or early winter. This is the seasonal trend of this market. As calves are weaned and taken to town, many times cows are preg checked and hauled to town also. Assuming we are selling a 1200-pound cow at $.45/pound, we are looking at a gross of $540. Back out commissions and hauling, there is not much left to take home. If the cow is a higher grade, we might add $100 to the deal. For no more than what these cows are bringing, it is tempting to keep them around and take our chances with another year.
How does the option to buck the trend and keep them play out? The seasonal price trend in this market generally sees the price peak in the spring/summer period. One option is to keep and feed/graze. Adding weight and condition along with letting time pass has been a viable option in the past. When we get to a point in the spring where we feel comfortable marketing those cows, we have a heavier cow that should fetch a bigger chunk of change. As an example, if we sell a cow that weighs 1275 pounds in the spring for $.60/pound we could have a sales margin of roughly $200 per head. This begs the question of what will this cost? Can we add this weight for $100? $150? Keep in mind that you are stretching your feed base to cover a cow that has been unproductive, and open cows that were in good body shape in the fall may not pick up any premium due to added condition
Should we try to roll them into the next calving season? High cull cow prices usually solve this issue easily and the decision to cull is made. Unfortunately, that is not the hand we have been dealt. Research out of the University of Tennessee has concluded that that a retained heifer that never misses a breeding season has only a 23% chance of having a negative Net Present Value over her life. Having one missed calf jumps that percentage to 48% (Boyer et al., 2019). More simply put, it’s down to a coin flip as to whether a cow that misses a cycle could be a positive investment. Another train of thought to consider is the age of the cow as an investment. If she is 9.5 years old, it takes another 120 days to get her in shape to breed, 283 days in gestation, and 210 days raising a calf she is now an 11+ year old cow with potentially the same issues as before. During those 600 days, if feed is cheap and the market moves up significantly, the results could be great. Unfortunately, the inverse is equally possible too. In times of high beef supply and low cow calf profits, margins can be tight. For the sake of cash flow, there is an argument to be made for just selling the open cow and retaining another heifer assuming that is part of your current system. The prices are relatively close right now and that investment over the next 600 days will be in an animal with more future potential. Adding to the complexity is the issue of buying a bred cow as a replacement. Average quality, mid aged, second trimester cows are selling for prices from $750-950 via USDA market reports. Those replacement cows over the same 600 days could yield two calves with similar costs to the open cow’s plan and require a minimal investment to upgrade. Altogether, to make a decision specific to your operation more information is needed. What is your annual cow cost? What are your expectations for cattle prices in the next 3-5 years? What are your current forage conditions and availability? This makes a case for upping our game on ranch recordkeeping and cost analysis.
For the 80% of the producers who do not perform any pregnancy test on their females, evaluate your operation, determine a good time to test, and see where the information takes you. If you have the temptation to keep a portion of your open cows, analyze the decision from all angles and determine how the cost and forage requirement fits in the operation. If nothing else, make sure that no breeding stock are retained from the open females. For more assistance, contact your local OSU Extension Educator.
