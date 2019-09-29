The e-Farm Management website has resources for producers to learn about financial management topics along with production, marketing, and risk management topics. This site includes videos, publications, and tools for farmers and ranchers to strengthen their farm management skills.
One available resource is the Goat Basics video. In this video, viewers learn about nutrition, herd health, biosecurity and marketing for goats. It provides information about body condition scoring and goat parasites. Lastly, the video discusses herd management of goat herds. To view this video and find additional information on goat production basics, visit: http://agecon.okstate.edu/efarmmanagement/goat.asp.
More information on this and other farm management topics may be found: 1) by contacting your nearest Extension Educator 2) on the e-farm management website (http://agecon.okstate.edu/efarmmanagement/index.asp) or 3) on the OSU Ag Econ YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/OkStateAgEcon).
OK Steer Feedout Provides Helpful Beef Herd Information
The goal of raising cattle is to produce tender, economical, high-quality beef cuts for today’s consumers. Selection of breeding stock involves balancing production traits that are of economic importance to the ranch with those traits that beef buying consumers would desire. Producers often select traits to emphasize that are not evaluated until long after the calf leaves the home ranch. Ranchers often ask questions such as: What percentage of my calves graded USDA Choice following the feeding phase? Did a large percentage of the calves have lean carcasses, Yield grades 1 & 2? What was their conversion of pounds of feed to pounds of weight gain in the feedyard? They are very interested in the progress they are achieving in their herd improvement selections.
Cattle producers that want to learn more about the post-weaning performance of their steers may want to consider feeding a set of their calves in the OK Steer Feedout. The OK Steer Feedout is an information feedback program that allows beef cow producers the opportunity to evaluate their calf crop for carcass merit and feedlot performance. Steer calves are assembled and fed in a commercial feedlot under the coordination of the OSU Extension Service. Working with the feedyard and beef packer, the gain performance and carcass data are collected and reported to each producer. Knowledge of the carcass value and gain potential of your cattle can be of great benefit to cattlemen whether they are selling the calves at weaning or marketing them in a carcass grid program.
Entry forms for the 2019-2020 OK Steer Feedout test are due November 8, 2019 with steers delivered to Cattleman’s Choice Feedyard on Nov. 17 or 18, 2019. One of key ingredients on having a successful test is to ensure that the health status of your steers is as good as possible. We strongly recommend the OQBN 45-day weaning and vaccination protocol be followed for all steers enrolled in the Feedout program. This would require a weaning date of October 3, 2019 to participate in this year’s test. Ranchers are encouraged to send a representative set of steers to achieve a snap-shot of their genetic program with a minimum of 5 head required per entry. Steers remain the property of the consignor and the feed expenses are financed to the end of the feeding period and removed from the final payment. The 2019-2020 test is for steers born after November 1, 2018. There is a $25 per ranch entry fee. For more details and an entry form go to beef.okstate.edu and find the OK Steer Feedout tab in the left column.
4-H
Fall is officially here, which means the Payne County 4-H Pumpkin Show is right around the corner. Payne County 4-H is set to hold the Payne County Fall Festival Pumpkin Show on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Payne County Expo Center. Registration will begin at 4:30 pm, followed by judging at 5:30 pm. More information will be provided as the event gets closer. If you have any questions, please contact the Payne County Extension Office at (405) 747-8320.
