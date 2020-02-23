Bull buying season is near. Buying a bull is kind of like buying a truck. No matter how big or small our checkbook balance is, there is a bull/truck that can take it to zero. So, as we navigate a less than ideal period in the cattle market it is important to understand where our money is going and what things cost when making decisions. Do we know what we need to address in the cow herd, what it will cost, and how it will impact our bottom line?
Ownership and Maintenance Cost
Ownership cost is significant and easy to calculate. Ownership cost (depreciation) is the value that is lost over time aswe use the asset. This is a cost that will vary based on how large your investment is or in other words how much you pay for the bull. In this example, we use $2,700 as a purchase price with a salvage value of $1,440 with three years of use. That calculates to an annual ownership cost of $420. As a comparison, a $3,500 bull would have an annual ownership cost of $687 all else equal. Bull maintenance cost will be the same for feed, forage, vet med, etc. We will assign a value of $350/year. If you are keeping track at home, that will be an annual cost comparison of $25.67/year and $34.56/year between the two bull purchases assuming an annual exposure to 30 cows.
Spring Pasture Management Program
Payne County Extension and the Stillwater Milling Co. Agri Center are set to host the 2020 Spring Pasture Management Program on February 24th at 5:30 p.m. at the Payne County Expo Center. This event will have the following speakers:
Nathan Anderson- Payne County Extension Agricultural Educator
Ronnie Newton- Account Manager/Certified Crop Adviser
Ron Courtney- Range/Pasture Specialist (Corteva)
If interested, please RSVP to the Payne County Extension Office at 405-747-8320.
Skunk Damage Management
The striped skunk is a common mammal found statewide, and they are often found in the home landscape. Most complaints regarding skunks involve either damage to turf because they are digging for food in the soil or when skunks get in buildings or under homes.
Skunk damage in lawns can look similar to tree squirrels and armadillo. Tracks or visual sighting are the best ways to differentiate between species causing turf damage, although skunk digging is often shallower (2-3”) and smaller (3-4”) than armadillo damage.
Striped skunks may be killed at any time in Oklahoma on land you personally own or on land that you lease for agricultural purposes. If you are trapping skunks on someone else’s land not leased specifically for agriculture, a hunting and trapping license is required to trap and kill skunks. Note that spotted skunks also occur in Oklahoma (in very low numbers) and they are a protected species that cannot be killed.
Skunks can be easily trapped using live catch traps (7” x7” x 24”). The trap should be baited with cat food, tuna, or sardines. This size trap and bait type will often capture opossums and domestic cats as well.
Once you have the skunk trapped, you can humanly kill it with a firearm assuming it is legal to do so where you reside (typically it is not legal to discharge a firearm in city limits). If it is not legal to use a firearm, you can either move the skunk for release elsewhere (landowner permission is required if you do not own the land) or call a Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator to handle the skunk (https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/law/nwco-operators). While skunks are not eager to spray and are typically docile animals, it is still advisable to cover the trap with a blanket or tarp if the trap has to be moved.
To kill the skunk, approach the trap calmly, pull back the cover and shoot the animal in the head or base of the neck with a small caliber firearm. Be sure to wear safety glasses to prevent body fluid or debris from hitting your eyes.
Many skunks will spray when shot, but shooting the brain will reduce the chance and will kill the animal instantly. Shooting the animal from a distance (to avoid the possibility of getting sprayed) will almost certainly cause the skunk to spray the trap. If the skunk does spray, use a mixture of one quart hydrogen peroxide, 1⁄4 cup baking soda, and two teaspoons liquid dish soap if you wish to clean the trap. Note: do not seal this mixture in a container as the hydrogen peroxide releases gas which can cause a closed container to explode.
Mothballs may help to keep skunks out of enclosed spaces, but should be used cautiously where people reside. Exclusion is the most effective way to reduce skunk damage in homes or structures. For skunks entering structures, seal any holes where entry is possible. Trap any skunks that may be present at the entry point. If a skunk sprays in or under the structure, it may take weeks for the odor to completely disappear.
Revenue Differences
This side of the buying decision is where things get muddled. Differences in weaning weights, calf quality, and the value of replacements all have a say in the matter and can vary drastically. Let’s discuss calf quality first.
We certainly see discounts arise based on feeder calf grade when we auction off calves. Last Fall, we could see roughly a $0.075/lb. discount moving from “medium large frame muscle score 1” (M/L 1) to M/L 1-2 which would constitute slightly lighter muscled calves. The discount from M/L 1 to M/L 2 was even greater at $0.23/lb. This was averaged using cattle slightly heavier and lighter than 500 pounds and including both steers and heifers. This is by no means considered a rule of thumb just a sample calculation. The impact on revenue is stark. Figure 2 uses a baseline of M/L 1 calves, our revenue starts at $666/exposed cow.
We see a reduction of ($31.50) for M/L 1-2 calves and ($103.50) for M/L 2 calves. In this example, this increased revenue could make up for the additional cost of purchasing the higher priced bull mentioned above, assuming he makes that quality improvement. What about impacts on weaning weight? This is generally a letdown in my discussion with producers. Figure 3 illustrates a 25-pound bump in average weaning weight and this only boosts our revenue per exposed cow by $19.13.
That sums to a total increased revenue of $573.75. We will take every bit we can on weaning weights but there is some discussion to be had about feed/forage resource availability and its impact within the year as well. At the end of the day, there is a mass of issues in play when we are bull shopping. Improvements in calf quality and weaning weights can pay if they are realized at the auction. Additionally, there are improvements that are difficult to assign a value to. The increased quality of your retained females and improvements to cow longevity could exist. Good bulls can pay for themselves if they do their job. But the bull is only half of the equation and may not be able to solve every problem. The cowherd may have to be addressed long term. Know what you need that bull to provide and work with good breeder to ensure that the herd sire will do what you need him to.
