Heifer development is one of the most substantial expenses for beef cattle operations. Time quickly gets away when you’re a cow-calf operator, but it’s essential to keep the first calf heifers on track. Heifers conceiving early in their first breeding season will have increased lifetime production and efficiency. It is critical these heifers attain enough weight to initiate their first estrous cycle before the onset of the breeding season.
Recommendations for heifer development have been focused on heifers reaching a target body weight. It’s suggested that heifers be developed to 65% of their mature body weight at the start of the breeding season. Many ranchers have not recently weighed the adult cows in their herd to know what average mature weight to expect. Therefore, most commercial ranchers underestimate the mature size and underestimate the target weights for the heifers. According to the American Angus Association, the average mature cow weight is 1200 pounds. Heifers from 1,200-pound mothers will need to weigh about 780 pounds by the start of the first breeding season. If the mature size of the herd is 1,100 pounds, then the heifers can be about 715 pounds when breeding begins. Only heifers with a potential mature size of 1,000 pounds can be expected to cycle at 650 pounds. These weights are not exact, since there is considerable variation within breeds, but the data shows large cattle must be fed for greater growth rates than smaller cattle. Since most replacements will need to gain 240 pounds between weaning and breeding, the heifers must gain around 1.5 pounds per day.
A major consideration is when to start the breeding season. Its common practice to breed heifers one month ahead of the mature cowherd. This may be a good idea if you do not have the available labor or facilities to calve both the mature cows and heifers at the same time. Also, this allows the two-year-old cow nursing their first calf to have an additional 30 days to begin cycling and breed back earlier in the next breeding season. If you choose to calve your heifers at 23 months of age instead of 24 months of age, make sure to increase the rate of gain so heifers reach 65% of mature body weight prior to breeding. This means that the spring cowherds starting their calving season in March should breed the replacement heifers around May 1st to calve in the first week of February.
Private Applicator
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry (ODAFF) is still offering a temporary exception for take-home exams for those needing to become a Private Applicator. ODAFF has officially set a submission deadline of June 1st to send in the take-home Private Applicator exam. Private applicators can contact OSU University Mailing directly to order the test packet by calling 405-744-9037. The second option would be to contact your local Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Services (OCES) office.
New OSU extension resource for backyard chicken owners
In extension, the spring season means an influx of poultry inquiries. Farm stores stock a larger supply of chicks and people are generally interested in starting small flocks more in the spring than in any other season. If you have been following my articles these last couple years or have caught any portion of the news, you know that backyard chickens have seen a surge in popularity in the last decade. In fact, a 2014 UC Davis survey of small flock poultry owners across the US revealed 70% of the respondents had fewer than 10 chickens and had kept birds for less than 5 years. This study reveals that interest in backyard poultry has been building for some time. The Covid-19 pandemic contributed to an additional surge in interest and more people than ever are starting their own small flocks.
Why are people suddenly interested in chickens and other poultry? In my opinion, backyard chickens are part of a host of hobbies and interests that take people back to the basics. For some people chickens and gardening elude to a simpler lifestyle, lending more focus to family and the home. I put raising chickens in the same category as baking bread, canning, sewing, and gardening. These are tasks very common to our family members of generations past and have a nostalgic factor that some people may have found comforting, especially during the difficulties of the past year.
In response to this surge of interest, OSU extension has developed an online course focused on backyard and small flock poultry. This self-paced interactive course is much more than a zoom presentation providing activities, video content, and quizzes focused on husbandry, health, and management of poultry. It’s a great overview of the issues that both new and seasoned poultry owners can expect to face as they select and care for their flocks. A link to the tool can be found on the new OSU Backyard Poultry Website https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/backyard-poultry/index.html. The course is $20 and takes about 3 hours to complete. People who complete the course will receive a certificate of completion. Some municipalities are using this certificate as a requirement to get a license for backyard poultry.
So get out there and enjoy the spring weather! If you can, find a hobby you enjoy that embraces the season. If your spring plans include poultry, check out the new website and training course or contact your local county OSU extension educator for more information.
Extension Corner is written by Payne County Extension educators Nathan Anderson, Agriculture, Dea Rash, FCS, Keith Reed, Horticulture and Summer Leister, 4-H.
