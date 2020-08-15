If producers are interested in increasing revenue from land assets, one way is to explore recreational leasing. One of the most common recreational leases in Oklahoma are hunting/fishing leases. It is important to determine the landowner’s liability and to protect their assets when allowing outside parties access to their land. If a tenant is interested in subleasing land for recreation, they must determine if they have that right in their current lease with the landowner before engaging with a third party.
Hunting leases are a form of recreational leasing. Those interested are encouraged to read the OSU factsheet NREM-5032 for detailed information on developing and marketing a hunting lease. The factsheet can be found at the following web address: http://factsheets.okstate.edu/documents/nrem-5032-lease-hunting-opportunities-for-oklahoma-landowners/ It is important to seek legal counsel before entering into any lease to ensure your rights are protected.
A good hunting lease outlines appropriate use of the land and facilities so that the lessor and lessee are aware of each party’s expectations. Native wildlife are publicly owned, so hunting leases only grant access and use of the property in which these resources can be pursued. These makes it understood that a landowner does not guarantee any wildlife to be present on the property. A “hunting lease” only grants the lessee the right to make specific and limited use of the property. Therefore, this lease is more easily revoked if the need arises.
There is no “standard” hunting lease. Multiple-year leases are less common than one-year leases. Multiple-year leases may be more attractive to organizations or groups and could be more valuable to lessees looking for consistency. One-year leases are flexible for landowners if they are unsure of their future intentions or if they want to change the use of the land in the future.
Reducing liability to landowners when leasing land for hunting is a serious consideration. From NREM-5032, “Oklahoma’s recreational use statute and Oklahoma Limitation of Liability for Farming and Ranching Act may offer protection from liability for landowners when guests use their property without fees, when lessees pay less than $10 per acre, or when the lessees and guests sign a properly executed liability waiver.”
Hunting leases can be a good way to gain revenue from agricultural land. They can also help reduce trespassing, vandalism and theft due to increased activity through the presence of lessees. However, landowners will need to consult an attorney when developing a lease and must work with lessees throughout the lease. Landowners may also lose some use of their land as is necessary for lessees to utilize the land. If these potential positives outweigh the negatives, both parties can benefit. For more information or to obtain a copy of the factsheet NREM-5032, please contact your local county extension educator.
Payne County Virtual Forage Field Day
Payne County Extension will be holding a virtual forage field day from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday
Topics will include:
Bermuda Grass Cultlvars Performance-Trial Results
Stockpilling Bermuda Grass to Extend to Grazing Season
Cool-season Pastures as Protein Supplement During Winter Months
Conventional, Roundup-Ready and Reduced-Lignin Alfalfa Cultlvars-Trial Results
Coated Herbicide Fertilizer in Pasture Management
To register, please go online to: https://dasnr.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T1m010FhTTa_ITwomRIhOw
If you have further questions, please contact our office at 405-747-8320. We hope to see you there!
Renters Insurance
Students heading to college this fall soon will be packing suitcases and loading their vehicles full of mementoes and necessities for their new home away from home.
The transition typically involves personal belongings that carry high monetary costs as well as emotional value, said Cindy Clampet, Oklahoma State University Extension family resource management assistant specialist.
“When it comes to school supplies, renter’s insurance is just as important as a computer or textbooks. Most of today’s college students have quite a few electronics, including a laptop, smart phone, television, printer and the list goes on,” Clampet said. “These electronics, coupled with clothing, household items and furniture, add up to quite an investment. A renter’s insurance policy will help ensure things can be replaced in the event of a fire, theft or weather-related disaster.”
Clampet said parents should first check with the company that holds the homeowner’s insurance policy. In some cases, that policy may cover the student’s belongings, but it may depend on whether the student is living in campus housing or renting off-campus. If coverage does not extend to the student’s belongings, ask the company about renter’s insurance options.
Renters face the same risks and responsibilities homeowners have of losing possessions inside a building, Clampet said.
“The landlord of the property has insurance on the structure itself, but it won’t cover the renter’s personal property,” she said. “This typically is the same for students living in campus housing.”
Leon McClinton, director of Housing and Residential Life at OSU, encourages student residents to consider purchasing renter’s insurance. They also should ask about the school’s policy of personal property coverage.
“Our students need to protect their personal belongings. OSU provides coverage only in limited circumstances, such as when the university is directly responsible for damages,” McClinton said. “In situations such as inclement weather, theft, mechanical failures or other circumstances, our residents are responsible for any damages that may occur to their personal property.”
There are several types of residential insurance policies, but if the student is living in an area that is prone to flooding or earthquakes, a separate policy or rider likely will be needed. Policyholders should understand whether a loss will be covered by actual cash value or by an item’s replacement cost.
“Be sure to let your insurance agent know about items that are particularly valuable, including jewelry, antiques or electronics,” Clampet said. “These may be covered only up to a certain amount. If you own items that are unusually expensive, such as a piece of jewelry, you may want to purchase a separate rider.”
To help ensure the renter is properly compensated for belongings damaged, Clampet has the following tips:
• Inventory all personal belongings.
• List each item, its value and serial number.
• Take photos of each item or video the items.
• Keep photos and video separate from the residence.
• Save photos and video data on the cloud or an external drive.
• Keep receipts in a fireproof lock box for newly purchased items.
If the student’s residence becomes unlivable due to a storm, fire, broken water pipe or other reason covered by the insurance policy, damages will be covered, along with additional living expenses.
“Extra living expenses typically are covered at about 30% to 50% of the total value of the policy. This means if you’re insured for $50,000, additional living expenses will be covered from $15,000 to $25,000, depending on the policy,” Clampet said.
The cost of renter’s insurance will vary depending on location, deductible and any additional coverage that may be needed. Overall, it is a relatively small investment to cover valuable property.
