Resistance to disease is greatly dependent on antibodies or immunoglobulins and can be either active or passive in origin.
In active immunity, the body produces antibodies in response to infection or vaccination. Passive immunity gives temporary protection by transfer of certain immune substances from resistant individuals. An example of passive immunity is passing of antibodies from dam to calf via the colostrum (first milk after calving).
This transfer only occurs during the first few hours following birth. Research is indicating that successful transfer of passive immunity (the first day of life) enhances disease resistance and performance through the first two years of life including the feedlot phase.
Timing of colostrum feeding is important because the absorption of immunoglobulin from colostrum decreases linearly from birth. "Intestinal closure" occurs when very large molecules are no longer released into the circulation and this occurs because the specialized absorptive cells are sloughed from the gut epithelium. In calves, closure is virtually complete 24 hours after birth. Efficiency of absorption declines from birth, particularly after 12 hours. Feeding may induce earlier closure, but there is little colostral absorption after 24 hours of age even if the calf is starved. This principle of timing of colostrum feeding holds true whether the colostrum is directly from the first milk of the dam or supplied by hand feeding the baby calf previously obtained colostrum.
Provide high risk baby calves (born to thin first calf heifers or calves that endured a difficult birth) at least 2 quarts of fresh or thawed frozen colostrum within the first 6 hours of life and another 2 quarts within another 12 hours. This is especially important for those baby calves too weak to nurse naturally. Thaw frozen colostrum slowly in a microwave oven or warm water so as to not allow it to over- heat. Thawing colostrum in a high power modern microwave at full power can cause denaturation of the protein. Therefore, if the colostrum is overheated and denaturation of the proteins occur, the disease protection capability of the immunoglobulin is greatly diminished. If at all possible, feed the calf natural colostrum first, before feeding commercial colostrum supplements. If natural colostrum is not available, commercial colostrum replacers (those with 100 g or more of immunoglobulin per dose) can be given to the calf within the first six hours and repeated 12 hours later.
Frozen foods require safe handling, cooking practices
Don’t let those grill marks and browned breading on frozen foods mislead you. New research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows some consumers do not know how to safely cook frozen foods.
Frozen foods can be a timesaver in the kitchen, but unless cooked properly, they can put consumers at risk for foodborne illness, said Barbara Brown, Oklahoma State University Extension food specialist.
“Many families are cooking more meals at home, so food safety is definitely a priority. Some frozen foods, especially meat products, often feature what appears to be grill lines, browned breading or other signs that make the food look as if it already has been cooked, which can lead to confusion,” Brown said. “Many frozen foods available aren’t fully cooked or ready to eat.”
It is important for cooks to read product labels to understand how to properly prepare a food item and not rely on appearance. Phrases such as “cook and serve,” “ready to cook” or “oven ready” indicate the food must be cooked. Always use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature of frozen meat and poultry products to determine if they are fully cooked.
Beef, pork, lamb and veal should be cooked to 145 degrees. Ground meats, including beef, pork, lamb and veal need to reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees. All poultry, including whole and ground, is safe to eat as long as the internal temperature is 165 degrees.
“Frozen foods are convenient for busy families because they can be prepared quickly, but food safety is the key issue. They must be treated the same as raw foods,” she said. “Frozen foods also are a great way to get your children started cooking, and teaching them about food safety in the kitchen is a skill they will use throughout their lives.”
Brown also offers these food safety tips:
• Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing foods.
• Keep raw meats separated from other foods during preparation.
• Use a separate cutting board for raw meats.
• Use a food thermometer to ensure foods are cooked to the proper internal temperature.
• Rinse and scrub raw fruits and vegetables before peeling them.
“We’re getting into the time of year where people may be spending even more time in the kitchen to prepare for festive holiday meals,” Brown said. “Following food safety guidelines will help ensure your guests will be consuming foods that are safe.”
Extension Corner is written by Payne County Extension educators Nathan Anderson, Agriculture, Dea Rash, FCS, Keith Reed, Horticulture and Summer Leister, 4-H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.